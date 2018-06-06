7th Kendo World Tokyo Keiko-kai

Saturday July 28, 2018

Dear Kendoka,

The Kendo World team is pleased to announce that we will be holding the 7th Kendo World Tokyo Keiko-kai on Saturday July 28, 2018, at Meiji University’s Nakano Campus, the same venue that has been used for the past three events. There will be a keiko session in the morning followed by a party in the university cafeteria in the afternoon. The cost of participation will be around 5,000yen.

Like every year, we have invited several 8-dan and 7-dan sensei to act as motodachi. So far, eight 8-dan sensei have confirmed that they will be attending. Last year, the All Japan Jukendo Federation dispatched some sensei to the keiko-kai to conduct a jukendo and tankendo demonstration. They will be attending again this year and will be joining in with the participants for some isshu-jiai.

The keiko session will run from 09:30-12:00. The schedule will be roughly as follows:

09:30-09:50: sensei introductions and greetings ji-geiko

09:50-11:00: kihon waza practice

mawari-geiko

11:00-11:15: break, jukendo embu

11:15-12:00: 8-dan motodachi shido-geiko

12:00: closing remarks and photo

After keiko we will adjourn to the university cafeteria for food and drinks from 12:30 to 14:30. As always, there will be a raffle where you can win some great kendo-related prizes.

Once the party has finished at 14:30, it’s just a short walk to the beer garden near the university where you can continue to discuss the finer points of kendo with the other participants and sensei over more liquid refreshments. After that, Shinjuku is just a short train ride away if you want to keep the party and conversation going.

If you would like to take part, please send an email to tokyokeikokai2018@kendo-world.com with your name, nationality, grade, affiliation (i.e. university, company etc.) and a contact number.

Date: Saturday July 28, 2018

Time: 09:30-12:00 (keiko), 12:30-14:30 (party)

Place: Meiji University Nakano Campus (4-21-1 Nakano, Nakano-ku, Tokyo 164-852, near JR Nakano Station)

Price: TBD (around 5,000yen)

Participants: 50

Reports of the previous keiko-kai can be seen here:

1st: 2012

2nd: 2013

3rd: 2014

4th: 2015

5th: 2016

6th: 2017

The Kendo World Team would love to see you again, or meet you for the first time! We hope to see you there!

Like this: Like Loading...