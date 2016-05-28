The 5th Kendo World Tokyo Keiko-kai – Saturday July 30, 2016

Dear Kendoka,

The Kendo World team is pleased to announce that we will be holding the 5th Kendo World Tokyo Keiko-kai on Saturday July 30, 2016, at Meiji University’s Nakano Campus, the same venue that has been used for the past two events. There will be a keiko session in the morning followed by a party in the university lounge in the afternoon. The cost of participation has not yet been confirmed, but it will be around 5,000yen.

This keiko-kai has been scheduled for July 30, the day after the Foreign Kendo Leaders Seminar in Kitamoto finishes, so if you haven’t had enough kendo from July 22-29, why not join us, too?

Like every year, we have invited several 8-dan and 7-dan sensei to act as motodachi. So far, eight 8-dan sensei have confirmed that they will be attending. Last year, the All Japan Jukendo Federation dispatched some sensei to the keiko-kai to conduct a jukendo and tankendo demonstration. They will be attending again this year and will be joining in with the participants for some isshu-jiai.

The keiko session will be longer than in previous years and will run from 09:30-12:00. The schedule will be roughly as follows:

09:30-10:00: ji-geiko

10:00-10:10: sensei introductions and greetings

10:10-10:50: Shigematsu-sensei instruction

10:50-11:00: jukendo embu

11:00-11:50: 8-dan motodachi shido-geiko

11:50-12:00: closing remarks and photo

After keiko we will adjourn to the university lounge for food and drinks from 12:30 to 14:00. As always, there will be a raffle where you can win some great kendo-related prizes.

Once the party has finished at 14:00, it’s just a short walk to the English pub and beer garden near the university where you can continue to discuss the finer points of kendo with the other participants and sensei over more liquid refreshments. After that, Shinjuku is just a short train ride away if you want to keep the party and conversation going.

If you would like to take part, please send an email to tokyokeikokai2016@kendo-world.com with your name, nationality, grade, affiliation (i.e. university, company etc.) and a contact number.

Date: Saturday July 30, 2016

Time: 09:30-12:00 (keiko), 12:30-14:00 (party)

Place: Meiji University Nakano Campus (4-21-1 Nakano, Nakano-ku, Tokyo 164-852, near JR Nakano Station)

Price: TBD (around 5,000yen)

Participants: 60

Reports of the previous keiko-kai can be seen here:

1st, 2012

2nd, 2013

3rd 2014

4th 2015

The Kendo World Team would love to see you again, or meet you for the first time! We hope to see you there!