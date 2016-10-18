The 51st All-Japan Iaido Championships

Saturday October 22, 2016

This coming Saturday (October 22, 2016) will see the All-Japan Iaido Championships return to Tokyo, where the home team have been eagerly awaiting their chance to bring home the victory after strong finishes in the last few tournaments.

But the other powerhouse prefectures of iaido – Kanagawa, Fukuoka, Saitama, Chiba – are not going to let them have an easy time of it. Will Nishino from Oita, or Utsunomiya from Ehime be able to exploit a rare, tiny error in form and snatch away the 7-dan title from Tokyo representative Kumeda, who made a less-than-spectacular showing at last year’s Fukuoka Taikai?

Kendo World will be there with all the results, commentary, competitor photos, and videos of the finals. Check back soon!