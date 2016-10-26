51st Annual Iaido Championship 2016 in Tokyo

By Jeff Broderick

After a 24-year absence, the 2016 All-Japan Iaido Championship tournament returned to Tokyo. On Saturday, October 22 the main event of the iaido year (along with the Kyoto Taikai in May) was held at the Tokyo Budokan in Adachi Ward. Iaidoka from across the country gathered to test their technique against the very best in Japan. The home team was obviously hungry for the victory; after a long period of taking a backseat to other Kanto strongholds of iaido power such as Kanagawa, Saitama, and Chiba, Tokyo had been able to fight their way to 3rd place in Fukushima in 2014, and then 2nd place in Fukuoka last year. In the opening ceremony, last year’s winners Fukuoka stoically returned the championship banner. Would Tokyo be the next team to hold it aloft?

In this tournament, two competitors face off and perform five kata, with a panel of three judges choosing which of the two executed the best technique. Two kata are from the koryu and may be chosen by the player, while the remaining three techniques are from ZNKR “Seitei” iai and are announced by the judges. For the first four rounds of competition, the techniques were Ukenagashi, Sanpogiri, and Soetezuki. For the semifinals and finals, new techniques were announced: Tsuka-ate, Morotezuki, and Shihogiri.

At every stage of the competition, the level of technique was extremely high – essentially verging on perfection. Even for the most experienced shinpan, judging a competition at this level must be difficult, and essentially comes down to weighing the tiny mistakes made by each competitor, while taking into account unquantifiable factors such as spirit, composure, and commitment.

Expectations were certainly high, and in the end the team from Tokyo did not crumble under the pressure. They won the team division decisively by winning all three individual divisions: 7-dan, 6-dan, and 5-dan. In the team competition, each player receives 1 points for winning their round, plus an additional .01 points for each flag. Winning your round three flags to zero, therefore, nets you 1.03 points. Points for all competitors are totaled to compute the team score. After six rounds, the final team scores were:

Winner: TOKYO 18.53 points (Kumeda 6.18, Yoshida 6.18, Yamada 6.17)

Tokyo Team

2nd place: KANAGAWA 12.53 points (Harada 5.15, Nakano 3.09, Inari 4.11)

3rd place: KYOTO 11.27 points (Nakata 1.03, Brier 5.12, Ishibashi 5.12)

The individual results are shown below. (As always, we apologize for any misreadings of names.)

7-dan division:

Winner: KUMEDA Takahiro (Tokyo)

Kumeda Takahiro

2nd place: HARADA Wataru (Kanagawa)

Harada Wataru

3rd place (tie): NAGATA Yoshiharu (Kumamoto) and UTSUNOMIYA Satoshi (Ehime)

6-dan division:

Winner: YOSHIDA Masumi (Tokyo)

Yoshida Masumi

2nd place: Beau BRIER (Kyoto)

Brier Beau

3rd place (tie): IKEZAWA Tomotaka (Chiba) and SHIZUNO Yasuyuki (Gifu)

Ikezawa Tomotaka

5-dan division:

Winner: YAMADA Manabu (Tokyo)

Yamada Manabu

2nd place: ISHIBASHI Tsuyoshi (Kyoto)

3rd place (tie): INARI Yuko (Kanagawa) and SATO Shinsaku (Fukushima)

In the 6-dan division, Mr. Beau Brier of Kyoto gave a great performance and took home the second-place honours. A resident of Japan with a Japanese mother and American father, he has been practicing iai for twenty years in Kyoto with his teacher, MORITA Tadahiko. Mr. Brier kindly spoke to us following the tournament. He had an unusual reason for starting iai: “I started when I was sixteen years old. I had very bad asthma and my shisho Morita Sensei told me, if you practice iaido then your asthma will be cured, so you should start.” He continued to receive treatment but he found his condition greatly improved through his training. He passed rokudan three years ago, and says that he practices at least three times a week, even though his work schedule often makes it hard for him to find the time. For him, although competitions are fun and a great chance to meet people, the real essence of iaido lies in the continued practice in the dojo. Even after his strong finish he doesn’t plan to take a day off. “I have to start my keiko again tomorrow.”

***

AZUMA Akemi (5-dan, Aichi)

FUJIWARA Koki (7-dan, Hyogo)

NISHINO Kouji (7-dan, Oita)

SEKI Nobuhide (7-dan, Ibaraki)

Next year, the tournament moves to Hiroshima. See you there!