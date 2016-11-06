64th All Japan Kendo Championships – Live Updates

64th All Japan Kendo Championships – Thursday November 3, 2016

*This article is a consolidation of the live updates that were made on our Facebook page during the AJKC.

Court 1; Match 1: Tsuchitani vs. Kamiuto. Tsuchitani looks a good head taller than Kamiuto, but he can’t use his height to his advantage. Match heads to enchō.

Court 2; Match 17: Higashinaga vs. Kenjo. It’s the veteran Higashinaga against the young Kenjo. Not many chances for either. Lots of blocking. Match heads to enchō. More blocking and lots of tsubazeriai. Both given hansoku. Both look very stiff. Then as Higashinaga goes for men, Kenjo scores kote to progress.

Court 2; Match 18: Mizobe vs. Kasahara.

Court 1; Match 1: Tsuchitani vs. Kamiuto. Still in enchō. Diminutive Kamiuto scores with men to progress.

Mizobe vs. Kasahara heads into enchō.

Court 1; Match 2: Adachi vs. Naito.

Mizobe lures Kasahara in and scores with men-kaeshi-do.

Court 2; Match 19: Nishiyama vs. Kanda.

On Ct.1 Adachi scores with a men in enchō to progress.

Court 1; Match 3: Takami vs. Uchida. Takami scores with a great men from toma.

Ct.2, Nishiyama vs. Kanda, heads into enchō.

Solitary men by Takami on Ct.1 is enough to progress.

Court 1; Match 4: Furuhata vs. Yamada.

Yamada is one of the very few company workers in this AJKC.

On Ct.2 Nishiyama progresses with a hiki-men in enchō.

Court 2; Match 2: Miyamoto vs. Kusanagi. Miyamoto is a young third-year student from Kokushikan University.

Miyamoto strikes kote, and two flags go up. A great solid strike. Miyamoto is certainly taking it to his more experienced opponent.

Ct.1 Furuhata vs. Yamada heads into enchō.

Miyamoto has a good attempt at men. His kote is enough and the university student heads to the second round.

Court 2; Match 21: Sanada vs. Sasai

Ct.1 Furuhata and Yamada are still in enchō.

Ct.2 Heads into enchō with Sanada and Sasai.

Sanada wins with men.

Court 2; Match 22: Ando vs. Osonoi. Both of these qualified when university students.

On Ct.1 Furuhata and Yamada still in enchō. Not many clear cut chances for either, but then Furuhata seals it with a hiki-men.

Court 1; Match 5: Hioki vs. Ebihara.

Ando has a great attempt at men that gets the crowd excited, but not given. Immediately after, Osonoi scores a solid men. Not long after the restart Osonoi is given a hansoku for not separating. Match finishes and one of the favourites is out in the first round.

Court 2; Match 23: Uechi vs. Shimazu.

Hioki vs. Ebihara heads into enchō.

Hioki wins with a men to progress.

Court 1; Match 6: Jishiro vs. Sakaguchi.

Chiba’s Shimazu wins with men in enchō.

Court 2; Match 24: Kojima vs. Ejima.

Ct.1 heads into enchō.

Ct.2 heads into enchō.

On Ct.1 Jishiro scores with a kote to set up a second round encounter with Hioki.

Court 1; Match 7: Kuwahara vs. Kitaura. Kitaura last year knocked out Uchimura.

On Ct.2 Ejima scores with dō to progress.

Court 2; Match 25: Yoshitomo vs. Kagami.

Ct.1 with Kuwahara and Kitaura heads in enchō.

On Ct.2 Yoshitomo scores kote. Very soon after the match finishes.

Court 2; Match 26: Kawaki vs. Suzuki.

Kitaura wins with men on Ct.1.

Court 1; Match 8: Koshikawa vs. Hashimoto.

Ct.2 heads into enchō.

Ct.1 heads into enchō.

On Ct.2 Kawaki is one of only two 7-dan. His seventh champs. Known for taking risks that pay off.

Both Koshikawa and Hashimoto are in their second AJKC.

Action stops on Ct.2 and both Kawaki and Suzuki are given hansoku, presumably for too much tsubazeriai. Things have livened up a little now. Kawaki is pressuring his taller opponent. If one of them steps out or drops a shinai, it’s over for them.

On Ct.1 well into enchō, Koshikawa sees an opening and scores the first tsuki of the champs to progress.

Court 1; Match 9: Kuriyama vs. Shimada.

On Ct.2, Kawaki scores men to win.

Court 2; Match 27: Kashihara vs. Suzuki.

Kashihara scores men. A great encounter this. Suzuki comes back with tsuki that was strong but it hits the mengane.

Ct.1 heads into enchō.

Suzuki tries tsuki again. And again. Kashihara is trying for men always. Eventually he scores to win the first match by two ippon.

Court 2; Match 28: Oishi vs. Nishino. Oishi is a teacher famed for his orthodox style. Very strong.

Ct.1 with Kuriyama and Shimada is still in enchō.

On Ct.2, Oishi seals it with a men strike.

On Ct.1, Shimada wins with kote.

Court 1; Match 10: Masuda vs. Kinoshita.

Court 2; Match 29: Katsumi vs. Takeda. Katsumi is taking no prisoners as he wins with two very quick men and kote strikes.

Court 2; Match 30: Hanada vs. Hara.

Ct.1 and Ct.2 head into enchō.

One flag goes up for Hara, but that’s it. Soon after he goes for men, but Hanada scores dō to progress.

Court 2; Match 31: Kotani vs. Tomimatsu.

Kotani was runner-up a few years ago and is in his seventh AJKC.

Kinoshita wins with men.

Court 1; Match 11: Nishimura vs. Iwasaki. It’s last year’s champion.

Ct.2 moves to enchō.

Kotani beats Tomimatsu with kote.

Court 2; Match 32: Kiriishi vs. Hatakenaka.

Hatakenaka scores with a solid kote, but Kiriishi comes back with a straight down the middle stonking men. Great match so far.

Ct.1 in enchō.

Hatakenaka has a good shout for men, but does not move the shimpan. Regulation time ends. They’re into enchō. Very soon after the restart, Hatakenaka scores men to progress to the second round. That’s the last first round match on Ct.2.

On Ct.1, Nishimura scores with kote to end the match.

Court 2; Match 41: SECOND ROUND STARTS: Kenjo vs. Mizobe.

Court 1; Match 12: Naya vs. Oike. Oike scores men. And then another.

Court 1; Match 13: Kunitomo vs. Yamamoto. Kunitomo was runner-up two years ago.

On Ct.2, Kenjo scores men. Match ends, he moves to the third round.

Court 2; Match 42: Nishiyama vs. Miyamoto. Miyamoto the student scores men.

Ct.1 goes to enchō. Kunitomo strikes men to progress.

On Ct.2, Miyamoto is great.

Nishiyama is coming back into it, but Miyamoto’s solitary ippon is enough to send him to the third round in his debut AJKC.

MIYAMOTO THE STUDENT WINS!

Court 2; Match 43: Sanada vs. Osonoi.

Court 1; Match 14: Araki vs. Sato.

On Ct.2 Sanada wins with men in enchō.

Court 2; Match 44: Shimazu vs. Ejima. Ejima wins with men in enchō.

Court 2; Match 45: Kawaki vs. Yoshitomo. Kawaki wins with men.

Court 2; Match 46: Kashihara vs. Oishi. Oishi wins with kote and then men.

Court 2; Match 47: Katsumi vs. Hanada.

On Ct.1 Sato wins with dō.

Court 1; Match 15: Shodai vs. Harada. Shodai wins with kote.

Court 1; Match : Nishimura vs. Noda. Nishimura wins with men in enchō.

Court 1; Match 33: SECOND ROUND STARTS. Kamiuto vs. Adachi. Adachi scores men. It’s enough to progress.

On Ct.2, Katsumi is on fire as he wins his second match with men and kote.

Court 2; Match 48: Kotani vs. Hatakenaka. This is the last second round match on Ct.2.

Court 1; Match 34: Takami vs. Furuhata. Takami wins with a men strike in enchō.

On Ct.2, Hatakenaka wins with kote in enchō.

Court 1; Match 35: Hioki vs. Jishiro. Jishiro’s solitary men strike is enough to see him through to the third round.

Court 1; Match 36: Kitaura vs. Koshikawa. Koshikawa scores kote. Kitaura comes back with two men to win.

Court 1; Match 37: Shimada vs. Kinoshita. Kinoshita wins with men in enchō.

Court 2; Match 53: THIRD ROUND BEGINS: Kenjo vs. Miyamoto. Miyamoto wins with men and kote.

Court 2; Match 54: Sanada vs. Ejima

On Ct.2. Ejima scores dō as Sanada tries for men. That’s enough to win. Sanada lost, but a great performance from the student.

Court 2; Match 55: Kawaki vs. Oishi. Oishi takes the lead with a men.

Court 1; Match 38: Nishimura vs. Oike.

On Ct.2, Oishi progresses.

Court 2; Match : Katsumi vs. Hatakenaka. Should be a good one this. Kanagawa vs. Tokyo.

On Ct.1, Nishimura and Oike head into enchō, as does Katsumi and Hatakenaka on Ct.2.

Katsumi tries men but his throat ends up on the end of Hatakenaka’s shinai. Twice.

Hatakenaka has a strong kamae. Again, Katsumi can’t find a way through.

On Ct.1, Nishimura seals it with a kote in enchō.

Court 1; Match 39: Kunitomo vs. Sato.

Hatakenaka gets bundled out of bounds by Katsumi. He’ll have to be careful now.

Ct.1 with Kunitomo and Sato head into enchō.

KATSUMI BEATS HATAKENAKA WITH MEN!!

Court 1 is so far behind, some of their matches will now be played on Ct.2.

On Ct.1, Kunitomo wins with men in enchō.

Court 1 (2); Match 49: Adachi vs. Takami. Adachi wins with men in enchō.

Court 1; Match 40: Shodai vs. Nishimura.

On Ct.1, Nishimura, not last year’s champion, scores men against Shodai. It’s enough to progress.

Court 1; Match 51: Kinoshita vs. Nishimura.

Court 1 (2); Match 51: Jishiro vs. Kitaura.

Kinoshita and Nishimura head into enchō. Both Jishiro and Kitaura receive a hansoku.

Jishiro and Kitaura move in enchō. Jishiro wins with kote.

The shimpan stop the match between Kinoshita and Nishimura. Nishimura gets hansoku. Immediately after the restart, Nishimura scores a trademark kote.

Court 1; Match 52: Kunitomo vs. Nishimura. This is the final third round match.

Nishimura goes for men, but gets pushed out by Kunitomo.

Nishimura and Kunitomo head to enchō. Kunitomo has got a great men strike, and he’s had a couple of good attempts with it so far. As with his previous two matches, he wins with a men strike.

We are now joined by K8-dan Shigematsu Kimiaki-sensei to offer his input into the final rounds.

QF1: Adachi vs. Jishiro

Both of these quarter-finalists are police officers that are fighting in their first and second outings respectively.

Adachi is known for having a strong men, kote and dō. Jishiro has a formidable men strike.

Adachi is smaller so he has to make an effort to pressure from above or Jishiro will easily strike him.

For the first couple of minutes, Adachi is pressuring from below for kote, but he really needs to attack from above.

Adachi needs to change his seme pattern. He keeps pressuring kote, but that is risky against someone with a powerful men like Jishiro. He should change his seme focus to Jishiro’s men.

Already half way through this match.

Adachi is being the more active, attempting more techniques.

Jishiro is so good at men, he was attacking kote to make Adachi think that is a danger, too. Then when Jishiro twitched, Adachi thought kote was coming but actually Jishiro went for men. Ippon.

Soon after, Jishiro tried the same tactic, but actually struck kote and scored his second ippon.

Jishiro wasn’t attacking much but he had the perfect balance of seme: pressure kote, but strike men, and vice versa.

QF2: Nishimura vs. Kunitomo

Both are police officers from the southern island of Kyushu. Nishimura probably has the more confidence through being champion. Kunitomo’s posture is perfect and doesn’t break.

Nishimura’s top waza is kote; Kunitomo’s is men. A good match.

Nishimura will probably attack more, but Kunitomo will probably hold back and wait for the perfect opportunity.

A trademark kote from Nishimura, but no score. It looks like he’s moving up to strike men, but quickly brings it down for kote.

Nishimura was trying for kote from a slightly different angle, but Kunitomo was ready and scores a beautiful men. He is very straight, and straight waza will always win.

One flag goes up, almost, for Kunitomo.

Because Nishimura is coming in from all angles, Kunitomo needs to be careful. But Kunitomo holds strong.

Nishimura’s approach of coming in from all angles is running out of ideas. It’s almost as if his kote is katsugi, but Kunitomo is ready and scores kote.

QF3: Miyamoto vs. Ejima

This is a student against a police officer.

Ejima strikes men and one flag goes up, but it’s not as decisive as Kunitomo’s usually is, so no more go up.

The last time Osaka had a winner was at the 60th champs with Kiwada. Ejima is the only Osaka representative left. It’s up to him to restore the pride of Osaka.

Miyamoto from the first has had strong feeling and technique. Even if he scores, he doesn’t hold back.

Ejima has a typical Osaka style of kendo in that his feet are always on the move. As soon as they stop moving, that is an opening. His feet stop and Miyamoto scores men.

Miyamoto scores another men. One flag for Ejima’s kote, but Miyamoto gets two for men and moves to the SF.

QF4: Oishi vs. Katsumi

Oishi is very big and will most likely concentrate on men. Katsumi has speed and will try and use that when openings arise.

Katsumi has been runner-up recently is some big competitions, so he has a point to prove.

Kastsumi’s opponent’s so far have not been at the level of Oishi. He will have to throw himself into every attack.

Katsumi is probably doing more keiko than Oishi as he is a policeman, whereas Oishi is a teacher. Katsumi is so fast that any slight opening that Oishi has will be seized upon.

Katsumi seems to be pressuring Oishi more to make him attack. He made Oishi commit to a dō strike, and scores men. Almost straight after, Katsumi throws himself into a men strike and scores.

SF1: Jishiro vs. Kunitomo

Of the final four, they’re all big, except for Katsumi. But he has speed and experience.

Both Jishiro and Kunitomo are Kokushikan University graduates and have physically dominating styles. This will probably be a match from tōma.

Of the two, Jishiro is the Sempai and obviously doesn’t want to lose to his Kōhai.

Who can seme better and finish with a technique? That is typical of Kokushikan kendo. Hesitate and you lose.

Jishiro will possibly try an all-out attack on kote, to make Kunitomo think about kote being a danger, and then go for trademark men.

However, Kunitomo’s hands don’t move, his kamae is strong, so an all-out tsuki could be an option against an opponent like that.

It’s quite even so far. They’re big so it doesn’t look like they’re doing much, but it’s all in their feet.

If one gets forced into doing something they don’t want to do, the other will seize the opportunity.

Both are focussing on men, but they’re not closing much because they are very weary of each other.

Kunitomo is pressuring Jishiro by striking kote. This is upsetting Jishiro’s rhythm as he can’t get into his own stride and do what he wants to do.

Both of their kamae are strong. They need to find the key to pick the lock.

Kunitomo is young, but has a kendo level beyond his years. It’s very orthodox.

Nearly time.

We’re into enchō now.

Nobody has come close to dropping their concentration. It will be decided by a mistake probably. They are not falling for either’s traps.

Jishiro seems the more confident at the moment. There are more holes in Kunitomo’s defence.

Kunitomo went for tsuki. This is effective against people with strong unmoving kamae, but nothing is given here.

The tide is turning in Jishiro’s favour. However, Kunitomo is still dangerous and scores a beautiful men-kaeshi-do.

Kunitomo’s left foot never moved back, even when pressured. That gives him good strength.

SF2: Miyamoto vs. Katsumi

Miyamoto is bigger than Katsumi, so Katsumi must fully commit to each strike.

Katsumi has a great repertoire of techniques to fall back on, but Miyamoto, being a student, has nothing to lose. He’s already done well.

Probably Katsumi’s plan will be to make Miyamoto do something he doesn’t want to.

Katsumi misread Miyamoto who scores a men.

Whenever Miyamoto has scored a point in the earlier matches, he never let the pressure off and kept going. However, matches at this stage are twice as long. Katsumi doesn’t really need to rush, but Miyamoto cannot start to defend as that is against his game.

Katsumi makes Miyamoto go for a weak kote and strikes men to even the match.

Miyamoto lands what looks like a sweet tsuki, but Katsumi moves back and scores hiki-men.

Miyamoto kept going for kote, which is weaker than his men and is like running away. Katsumi capitalised on that.

Final: Kunitomo vs. Katsumi

They were both runner-up in their last appearances, Katsumi last year, Kunitomo the year before.

Both were members of the Japanese team training squad. They know each other well.

Kunitomo will most likely keep straight and level and wait, Katsumi will probably try from all angles. It’s a clash of styles, but whomever hesitates will lose.

Katsumi is letting go with more techniques than Kunitomo.

It’s a matter of how much Kunitomo can withstand the onslaught.

When Kunitomo applies pressure, he doesn’t ever look like he will defend, it’s all for attack. No hint of defence in his seme.

Probably easy for the shimpan as it’s such clean kendo.

Again Kunitomo’s left foot is not moving back.

Lots of close calls, but not given as Kunitomo doesn’t back down.

Katsumi found a way around Kunitomo’s kamae and scores kote.

About three minutes to go.

Katsumi has to keep the pressure on otherwise Kunitomo will keep pushing him back.

A good men attempt by Kunitomo.

The match ends. Katsumi Yosuke from Kanagawa is the 64th All Japan Champion!