12th Hong Kong Regional Kendo Championships

The 12th Hong Kong Regional Kendo Championships was successfully held on december 18, 2016. Just like in last year, kendoka from China, Hong Kong and Macau stayed in Lei Yue Mun, Hong Kong, to fight for the honour of being the strongest team in the region.

26 men’s and 20 women’s teams participated in this championship. Every team fought with all their strength and great spirit in their matches, but the most impressive moment was the men’s final match. After each player was held by their opponent, the winner was finally decided after 14 minutes of the daihyo-sen match. The men’s championship was won by Hong Kong A Team, and the women’s title was taken by Guangzhou Kendo Club A Team.

It was our pleasure to host Kyoshi 8-dan Kasamura Koji-sensei and Kyoshi 8-dan Yamazaki Masaru-sensei from the All Japan Kendo Federation. We would like to thank them for their tuition in the kendo seminar that was held on December 17 and they were shimpan-cho and shimpan-shunin in the tournament.

Results

Men Championship

Winner: Hong Kong A Team

1st Runner-up: IMC A Team

2nd Runner-up: Hong Kong B Team

Macau A Team

Women Championship

Winner: Guangzhou Kendo Club A Team

1st Runner-up: Hong Kong A Team

2nd Runner-up: 廣州直心館 A Team

Hong Kong B Team