3本目 — kote no zangeki ni taishi nuki hidari-men zangeki

Guidelines:

From chūdan attack and cut kote.

⇒ From waki step back diagonally to avoid the kote cut, and cut to hidari-men.

Notes:

— This kata was studied from middle school, 1st grade.

— Here, the final men cut is performed from waki, but it is not a shōmen strike. This is a soku-men cut (to the left) and thus, the back hand should rest in front of the solar plexus at the end of the strike.