4本目 — tsuki ni taishi makiotoshi-zuki

Guidelines:

From chūdan attack and thrust to nodo.

⇒ From chūdan step back and perform a makiotoshi, then thrust to nodo.

Notes:

— This kata was studied from middle school, 2nd grade.

— Apart from the bayonet style thrusts employed here, this pattern is similar to the first kata in modern naginata.