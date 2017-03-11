NAGINATA Monbushō Seitei Kata — Roppon-me

By Baptiste Tavernier

Originally published in Kendo World 7.2, 2014.

6本目 — sune no zangeki ni taishi ōjikaeshi sune zangeki

Guidelines:

From hassō attack and cut sune.

⇒ From hidari-chūdan step back and block the sune cut in hidari-gedan posture. Then perform an ōjikaeshi rotating to the right in order to cut sune.

Notes:

— This kata was studied from middle school, 2nd grade.

— ōjikaeshi refers to a block followed immediately by a counter strike. It also implies the idea of an uke-nagashi; therefore, in this pattern, the defender should use the momentum given by the sune strike in order to perform his ōjikaeshi-sune.