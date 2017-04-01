7本目 — dō no renzoku zangeki ni taishi nuki hidari-men zangeki

Guidelines:

From waki attack and cut hidari-dō.

⇒ From hassō step back and block the cut with the shinogi in hidari-kamae.

Then attack and cut migi-dō.

⇒ Step back with the right foot and avoid the cut in migi-waki fashion, but with the ishizuki raised higher than usual. Then cut hidari-men.

Notes:

— This kata was studied from middle school, 2nd grade.

— This pattern has become shikake-ōji No. 8. The only difference with the modern version resides in the last cut, which, in the MSK, is a hidari-men instead of a shōmen.