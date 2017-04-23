Kendo World / Shogun Kendogu

“Blue Label Article Competition”

Kendo World Wants You!

WIN A SET OF SHOGUN KENDOGU BOGU!!

Do you want to be well-protected and look smart in the dojo with a fully-customisable set of bōgu? Do you want to revel in the kudos from dojo mates, friends, and family for having your work in print in Kendo World? Well, to make these dreams come true Kendo World has teamed up with the boys at Shogun Kendogu to bring you the “Blue Label Article Competition” where you can win a set of Shogun Kendogu’s Blue Label bōgu – valued at $749.99!

All you have to do is write an article about kendo, or any of the sword-related martial arts and submit it to Kendo World. The editorial team will choose the best article, which will then appear in issue 9.1 of Kendo World, due out in December 2017. The winner will also receive a set of Shogun Kendogu’s Blue Label bōgu. An explanatory video of the Blue Label is below.

So, put down your shinai and pick up your pens, and hit us with your best kendo article to have a chance of winning a set of fully customisable Blue Label bōgu from Shogun Kendogu!

