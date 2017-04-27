The Ōshū Kendo Renmei

A History of British and European Kendo (1885-1974)

By Paul Budden

Kendo World is pleased to announce the publication of a new title, The Ōshū Kendo Renmei: A History of British and European Kendo (1885-1974) by Paul Budden.

The Ōshū Kendo Renmei documents kendo’s beginnings and establishment in the UK, its spread into Europe, and the formation of the Ōshū Kendo Renmei, forerunner to the European Kendo Federation.

This book explores the link between the UK’s judo clubs, namely the Budokwai and the Anglo Japanese Jujutsu and Martial Arts Association (later known as the Anglo Japanese Judo Club) that were instrumental in kendo’s introduction in the UK.

The Ōshū Kendo Renmei features extensive commentary by Roald Knutsen, one of the pioneers of kendo in the UK. It also profiles the efforts of others such as Horie Etsuko, R.A. Lidstone, Ōsaki Shintarō and Okimitsu Fujii who were all instrumental in kendo’s development in the UK.

Outside of the UK, The Ōshū Kendo Renmei examines the work put in by such people as Hungarian Count Robert von Sandor, Jacques Dupont, Alain Floquet and Shiga Tadakatsu as they sought to establish kendo in Europe and aim for the foundation of a European governing body.

The efforts of the All Japan Kendo Federation and prominent Japanese instructors in promoting kendo in the UK and Europe are also documented in The Ōshū Kendo Renmei.

