Apologies for the extreme tardiness in providing this report…

The 5th Kendo World Tokyo Keiko-kai was held on Saturday July 30, 2016, at Meiji University’s Nakano Campus. It proved to be a very popular event with 68 participants from 20 different countries taking part. As the keiko-kai was scheduled for the day after the Kitamoto Seminar, seven participants from that seminar, who had obviously not had enough of kendo, joined us. We were also very lucky to have been joined by ten 8-dan sensei.

The day began at about 9:30am with the participants doing ji-geiko with each other until about 10:00am.

After that the sensei were introduced to the participants. We were joined by;

H8-dan Sato Nariaki (AJKF)

H8-dan Masago Takeshi (AJKF)

K8-dan Nagao Susumu (Meiji Uni.)

K8-dan Hirakawa Nobuo (Meiji Uni.)

K8-dan Shigematsu Kimiaki (Chiba Police)

K8-dan Muto Kazuhiro (Tokyo Police)

K8-dan Ozawa Hiroshi (Kobukan Dojo)

K8-dan Shiina Haruo (Kanagawa)

K8-dan Koyama Masahiro (3rd Place 2016 8-dan Championships)

K8-dan Yano Masayuki (AJKF)

K7-dan Kokaze Akira (AJKF)

After the introductions were complete, Shigematsu-sensei lead the instruction section of the keiko-kai. He taught about the importance of sonkyo and then focussed on basic suburi techniques.

Like at the 4th Keiko-kai in 2015, we were also joined by a delegation from the All Japan Jukendo Federation. Lead by H8-dan Sato Toru, they gave an introduction to jukendo and tankendo and demonstrated its basic techniques.

Following the jukendo and tankendo demonstration, the sensei lined up as motodachi for the final hour. Practice finished at 12pm and then from 12:30pm until 2:00pm there were food and drinks at a party in the university cafeteria. There were may great prizes like kote, shinai, books and magazines given away in raffle.

Once the party finished, many of the sensei and participants adjourned to the Footnik English pub near the university to continue drinking and talking about kendo.

A bigh thank you from the Kendo World team goes to Nagao-sensei for his assistance in helping us hold the keiko-kai.

Details of the 6th Kendo World Tokyo Keiko-kai will be made available in the next few days.