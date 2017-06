By Baptiste Tavernier

Originally published in Kendo World 7.2, 2014.

10本目 — men no zangeki ni taishi ōjikaeshi kesa-giri

Guidelines:

From hassō attack and cut men.

⇒ From chūdan step back diagonally to the right, and block the cut in jōdan with the shinogi. Then perform ōjikaeshi and cut kesa.

Notes:

— This kata was studied from middle school, 3rd grade.

— This pattern is close to the final move of kata No. 6 in modern naginata (uke-nagashi men).