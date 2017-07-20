By Baptiste Tavernier
Originally published in Kendo World 7.2, 2014.
16本目 — hidari-men sune no renzoku zangeki ni taishi ōjikaeshi hidari-men, kaisen kesa-giri
Guidelines:
From jōdan attack and cut hidari–men.
⇒ From jōdan move from the front foot to the left, rotate and block the hidari-men cut with the shinogi.
Immediately attack and cut sune.
⇒ Pull back the front foot and block the sune cut with the ishizuki in front of the body. Then cut hidari-men.
Block the hidari-men cut with the ishizuki and perform a harai.
⇒ Use the momentum of the harai and rotate the naginata to the right in order to cut kesa.
Notes:
— This kata was studied from normal school.