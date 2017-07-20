By Baptiste Tavernier

Originally published in Kendo World 7.2, 2014.

16本目 — hidari-men sune no renzoku zangeki ni taishi ōjikaeshi hidari-men, kaisen kesa-giri

Guidelines:

From jōdan attack and cut hidari–men.

⇒ From jōdan move from the front foot to the left, rotate and block the hidari-men cut with the shinogi.

Immediately attack and cut sune.

⇒ Pull back the front foot and block the sune cut with the ishizuki in front of the body. Then cut hidari-men.

Block the hidari-men cut with the ishizuki and perform a harai.

⇒ Use the momentum of the harai and rotate the naginata to the right in order to cut kesa.

Notes:

— This kata was studied from normal school.