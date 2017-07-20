By Baptiste Tavernier
Originally published in Kendo World 7.2, 2014.
17本目 — hidari-men migi-men dō no renzoku zangeki ni taishi kurikomi ōji tsuki
Guidelines:
From hassō attack and cut hidari–men.
⇒ From hassō move from the front foot to the left and block the hidari-men cut with the shinogi.
Attack and cut migi–men.
⇒ Take a small step back, pull in the naginata (kurikomi) and block the migi-men cut with the shinogi.
Attack and cut hidari–dō.
⇒ Pull in the naginata and block the hidari–dō cut with the shinogi. Control the opponent’s naginata on the left side, enter in close quarter and thrust to nodo.
Notes:
— This kata was studied from normal school.