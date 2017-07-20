By Baptiste Tavernier

Originally published in Kendo World 7.2, 2014.

17本目 — hidari-men migi-men dō no renzoku zangeki ni taishi kurikomi ōji tsuki

Guidelines:

From hassō attack and cut hidari–men.

⇒ From hassō move from the front foot to the left and block the hidari-men cut with the shinogi.

Attack and cut migi–men.

⇒ Take a small step back, pull in the naginata (kurikomi) and block the migi-men cut with the shinogi.

Attack and cut hidari–dō.

⇒ Pull in the naginata and block the hidari–dō cut with the shinogi. Control the opponent’s naginata on the left side, enter in close quarter and thrust to nodo.

Notes:

— This kata was studied from normal school.