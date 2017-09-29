Important Announcement about the Kendo World Publishing Schedule

Dear Kendo World Readers and Supporters,

We are certain that you have noticed that over the past couple of years we have struggled to meet our publishing schedule of June and December and have been slipping further and further behind. It’s the end of September now and the June issue (KW8.4) is still not out, but we are working hard to get it finished. We start production of each issue with the best intentions of publishing on time, but it has just not been possible.

The core of Kendo World that is responsible for the running of the company is only four people. We all have demanding full time jobs away from kendo, and families, too, that need our attention. Even though we have outstanding help and support from another group of about eight people that we work closely with and that kindly give their time and energy to Kendo World, we are struggling to keep on top of the work that needs to be done.

For these reasons we have come to the following decision – we are going to delay the publication of issue 9.1 from December 2017 until June 2018. This delay, we hope, will allow us to get our affairs in order and get back on schedule.

However, the news about the future of Kendo World does not end there. As 9.1 is the start of a new volume, is seems like a good point to re-launch the magazine. We are not going to give away too many details just yet, but there are going to be some big changes in Kendo World’s format and style from KW9.1.

On behalf of the entire Kendo World team, we would like to thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your support over the past 17 years and 31, soon to be 32, issues. This has been a fantastic ride and we are looking forward to continuing to service the international kendo community. Your support and encouragement has been vital to the success of Kendo World, and we are sorry that we have been unable to keep on schedule.

Yours in kendo,

The Kendo World Team