Tankendo no Kata — Nihon-me

By baptiste Tavernier

Nihon-me: men no uchi – sensen no sen

Uchikata assumes gedan-no-kamae and shikata goes into chūdan-irimi-no-kamae. Starting from the front foot, uchikata and shikata take three big steps forward.





As soon as they enter into the maai for attack, shikata gives no chance to uchikata to take the initiative and strikes his opponent’s men.

Shikata lowers his weapon in front of uchikata‘s eyes and demonstrates zanshin by taking a small step forward, keeping his kissaki against his opponent’s throat.

Shikata then vigilantly steps back. Both uchikata and shikata go back to chūdan-no-kamae. They disengage their weapons to close the kata, and from the rear foot, both take five small steps and return to the original starting position.





