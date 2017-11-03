Preview: The 65th All Japan Kendo Championships
As usual, the Kendo World team will be descending on the Nippon Budokan on Friday November 3 for the 65th edition of the All Japan Kendo Championships. We will be updating the homepage and Facebook as the tournament progresses and will have videos uploaded to YouTube in the days following the competition.
Police officers make up the bulk of the competitors with 52 of the 64, two up from last year. There are four teachers, three company workers, two prison officers, and three students. The youngest competitor is 21 (Senda Kai, a 3rd year student from Meiji University representing Miyagi), and the oldest 38 (Nakama Yōsuke, a police officer from Okinawa) and the average age of competitors is 29.6 years old.
The following is a translation of a preview on the AJKF homepage:
Block 1 features Katsumi Yōsuke, the defending champion from Kanagawa. Also in the same block is the current Police Individual Champion, Andō Shō of Hokkaido. They could possibly meet in the quarterfinal stage, but also in that group are Murakata (Fukuoka), Koshikawa (Tokyo), Sakaguchi (Kyoto), Sasagawa (Saga) and Shimada (Saitama), all of whom are string competitors and have the ability to reach the later stages.
In Block 2 is the Kokushikan University student Miyamoto (Ibaraki) who finished in third place last year as a 3rd-year student. In this block there are eight competitors who are making their debut, and of those the one to watch out for is Osaka’s Maeda. There are two veterans in this block: Kasahara (Mie) and Nakama (Okinawa). Both of them are 6-dan and are very strong. Also there is the former 3-time champion, Uchimura (Tokyo), and Osaka’s Ōishi and Oita’s Takeshita who are also very strong.
Block 3 has the 2015 champion Nishimura (Kumamoto), and his first match will be against Ibaraki’s Ebihara. There is also Ōkido (Osaka) vs. Shionoya (Shizuoka) and Kinoshita (Kagawa) vs. Shimura (Nagano), which should be interesting encounters. Tokyo’s Shōdai has great experience and strength to go far in the competition, but so too does Nara’s Yamada, Hiroshima’s Yamamoto, and Saitama’s Adachi.
The standout from Block 4 is Fukuoka’s Kunitomo who has been runner-up twice. His rivals will be Hatakenaka (Tokyo) and Ōishi (Tokushima). In the first round, the student Sanada (Tottori) who has qualified for three consecutive AJKCs and is a very tenacious competitor. In the first round he will face Kanagawa’s Matsumoto. In his 12th AJKC is Fukushima’s Harada who will face Sakata (Miyazaki). http://www.kendo.or.jp/competition/champ/65th/news/7069.html
Profiles of all the competitors and the tournament ladder are below.
Competitor Profiles
Number/Name/Age/Prefecture/Grade/Occupation/Appearance/Special Technique/Kamae
Block 1
01. Murakata Kōsuke, 32, Fukuoka, R6-dan, Police Officer, 3rd App., Men/Kote, Chudan
Todofuken: 2nd Place, 3rd Place
Police Team Comp.: 2nd Div. Winner (x3), 2nd Place
02. Hayashida Kyōhei, 23, Fukui, 4-dan, Teacher, Debut, Men, Chudan
Teachers’ Ind. Comp.: Winner
Student Team Comp.: Winner
Student Ind. Comp.: Winner
03. Takahashi Naoki, 32, Chiba, 6-dan, Police Officer, Debut, Men/Kote, Chudan
National Sports Meet: Winner
Police Team Comp.: 3rd Place
04. Yamana Yoshimasa, 30, 6-dan, Police Officer, 2nd App., Men, Chudan
Todofuken: 3rd Place
05. Andō Shō, Hokkaido, 27, 5-dan, Police Officer, 6th App., Men, Chudan
AJKC: 3rd Place
WKC Team: Winner
Todofuken: 3rd Place
Student Team Comp.: Winner
Student Ind.: Winner
National Sports Meet: 3rd Place
06. Tōya Ryō, 28, Yamaguchi, 5-dan, Police Officer, Debut, Tsuki, Chudan
07. Koshikawa Kazutaka, 34, Tokyo, R6-dan, Police Officer, 3rd App., Men/Kote, Chudan
Police Team Comp.: 1st Div. Winner (x3)
08. Sakaguchi Hiroshi, 30, Kyoto, 5-dan, Police Officer, 2nd App., Kote, Chudan
Police Team Comp.: 1st Div. 3rd Place, 2nd Div. Winner
Student Team Comp.: 3rd Place
09. Katsumi Yōsuke, 31, Kanagawa, 6-dan, Police Officer, 4th App., Men, Chudan
AJKC: Winner, 2nd Place
WKC Team: Winner (x2)
Police Team Comp.: 1st Div. Winner
10. Eguchi Ryō, 30, Hyogo, 5-dan, Police Officer, Debut, Men, Chudan
Police Team Comp.: 1st Div. 2nd Place, 3rd Place
11. Jōto Yoshifumi, 32, Ishikawa, 6-dan, Police Officer, 2nd App., Men/Hiki-men, Chudan
Police Team Comp.: 2nd Place, 3rd Place
12. Sakaki Kazuya, 33, Aomori, Police Officer, Debut, Tobikomi-men, Chudan
13. Sasagawa Teppei, 34, Saga, Police Officer, 6th App., Men, Chudan
Police Team Comp.: 1st Div. 2nd Place; 2nd Div. Winner (x2), 3rd Place
Police Ind. Comp.: 2nd Place
14. Nishimura Yoshinori, 28, Koichi, Police Officer, 2nd App., Men, Chudan
Police Team Comp.: 3rd Div. Winner
15. Shimada Takafumi, 34, Saitama, R6-dan, Police Officer, 5th App., Men/Kote, Chudan
16. Fukuma, Yūichi, 23, Shimane, 4-dan, Prison Officer, Debut, Debana-gote, Chudan
Block 2
17. Miyamoto Keita, 22, Ibaraki, 4-dan, Student (4th Year), 2nd App., Men, Chudan
AJKC: 3rd Place
18. Yamazoe Takumi, 28, Nagasaki, 5-dan, Police Officer, Debut, Men, Chudan
Police Team Comp.: 1st Div. 3rd Place
19. Kasahara Kōsuke, 34, Mie, 6-dan, Police Officer, 4th App., Men, Chudan
20. Yamaguchi Yoshimichi, 23, Yamanashi, 4-dan, Prison Officer, Debut, Men, Chudan
21. Nakama Yōsuke, 38, Okinawa, R6-dan, Police Officer, 5th App., Men, Jodan
Police Team Comp.: 3rd Div. 2nd Place
22. Maeda Yasuki, 24, Osaka, 4-dan, Police Officer, Debut, Men, Chudan
Police Team Comp.: Winner (x2)
Police Ind. Comp.: 3rd Place
23. Ichikawa Takumi, 24, Tochigi, 4-dan, Police Officer, Debut, Men, Chudan
Student Team Comp.: 3rd Place
24. Kanezawa Kōsuke, 30, Yamagata, 5-dan, Police Officer, Debut, Men, Chudan
25. Ōishi Hiroyuki, 32, Osaka, 6-dan, Police Officer, Debut, Men, Chudan
WKC Team: Winner
Police Team Comp.: Winner
Police Ind. Comp.: 3rd Place
26. Miura Shinji, 29, Ehime, 5-dan, Police Officer, Debut, Men, Chudan
Police Team Comp.: 2nd Place
27. Uchimura Ryōichi, 37, Tokyo, Police Officer, 11th App., Men/Kote, Chudan
AJKC: Winner (x3), 2nd Place (x3), 3rd Place
WKC Team: Winner (x3), 3rd Place
Todofuken: Winner (x3)
Police Team Comp.: Winner (x3)
Police Ind. Comp.: Winner (x2), 2nd Place
National Sports Meet: Winner, 2nd Place (x2)
28. Okada Kōki, 33, Okayama, Police Officer, Debut, Men, Chudan
Police Team Comp.: 2nd Div. 3rd Place
29. Kanno Ryūsuke, 25, Iwate, Teacher, 2nd App., Chudan
Teachers’ Ind. Comp.: 3rd Place (x2)
National Sports Meet: Winner
30. Nakamura Taisuke, 26, Aichi, Police Officer, Debut, Men, Chudan
31. Takeshita Yōhei, 29, Oita, Police Officer, 4th App., Men, Chudan
AJKC: 3rd Place
Todofuken: 3rd Place
Police Ind. Comp.: 2nd Place
32. Hashimoto Keiichi, 37, Saitama, Company Worker, 4th App., Men, Chudan
Todofuken: Winner, 3rd Place
Student Ind. Comp.: 3rd Place
National Sports Meet: Winner
Block 3
33. Ōkido Satoru, 33, Osaka, Police Officer, 2nd App., Men, Chudan
Todofuken: 2nd Place
Police Team Comp.: Winner
Police Ind. Comp.: Winner
National Sports Meet: Winner
34. Shionoya Tadaaki, 26, Shizuoka, Police Officer, 2nd App., Men, Chudan
35. Senda Kai, 21, Miyagi, Student (3rd Year), Debut, Kaeshi-do, Chudan
36. Yamamoto Daiki, 26, Chiba, Police Officer, Debut, Men/Kote, Chudan
Student Ind. Comp.: 3rd Place
37. Kinoshita Tomonari, 34, Kagawa, R6-dan, Police Officer, 5th App., Men, Chudan
Police Team Comp.: 1st Div. 3rd Place
National Sports Meet: 3rd Place
38. Shimura Keiichi, 35, Nagano, R6-dan, Police Officer, 5th App., Men, Chudan
Police Team Comp.: 3rd Div. 3rd Place
39. Ebihara Hidenori, 35, Ibaraki, R6-dan, Police Officer, 7th App., Men, Chudan
Police Team Comp.: 2nd Div. 2nd Place, 3rd Div. 2nd Place
40. Nishimura Hidehisa, 28, Kumamoto, 5-dan, Police Officer, 4th App., Kote, Chudan
AJKC: Winner, 3rd Place
WKC Ind.: 3rd Place
Todofuken: Winner
Student Ind.: Winner
41. Yamada Yūki, 25, Nara, 4-dan, Company Worker, 4th App., Men, Chudan
42. Yamamoto Takahiro, 32, Hiroshima, 6-dan, Police Officer, 3rd App., Men, Chudan
Police Team Comp.: 2nd Div. Winner
43. Ushirogi Akihito, 33, Hokkaido, R6-dan, Police Officer, 3rd App., Men, Chudan
Police Team Comp.: 1st Div. 3rd Place
44. Shōdai Masahiro, 33, Tokyo, R6-dan, Police Officer, 5th App., Men/Kote, Chudan
AJKC: 3rd Place
WKC Team: Winner
National Sports Meet: 2nd Place
Police Team Comp.: Winner (x2)
Todofuken: Winner
45. Matsuzaki Keiichirō, 27, Fukuoka, 5-dan, Police Officer, Debut, Men, Chudan
Police Team Comp.: 2nd Div. Winner (x2), 2nd Place
46. Noda Atsushi, 30, Aichi, 6-dan, Police Officer, 3rd App., Men, Chudan
Police Team Comp.: 1st Div. 2nd Place
Student Team Comp.: 3rd Place
47. Ogi Tasuku, 28, Toyama, 5-dan, Police Officer, 2nd App., Men, Chudan
48. Adachi Ryūji, 26, Saitama, 5-dan, Police Officer, 2nd App., Men, Chudan
Todofuken: Winner
Block 4
49. Matsumoto Katsunori, 35, Kanagawa, R6-dan, 3rd App., Men, Chudan
Police Team Comp.: Winner
National Sports Meet: 3rd Place
50. Sanada Hiroyuki, Tottori, 22, 4-dan, Student (4th Year), 3rd App., Men, Chudan
Student Team Comp.: Winner, 2nd Place
Inter-high Team: Winner
High School Invitational: Winner, 2nd Place
51. Kasahara Shū, 29, Wakayama, 5-dan, Police Officer, 3rd App., Men, Chudan
Todofuken: Winner
National Sports Meet: Winner
52. Sakatsume Yūta, 22, Niigata, 4-dan, Teacher, Debut, Men, Chudan
Student Team Comp.: 2nd Place
53. Harada Kenji, 36, Fukushima, 6-dan, Police Officer, 12th App., Chudan
54. Sakata Chiaki, 35, Miyazaki, R7-dan, Police Officer, 2nd App., Men, Chudan
Teachers’ Team Comp.: 2nd Div. Winner (x2); 3rd Div. Winner
55. Sakata Keishirō, 32, Hyogo, 6-dan, Police Officer, Debut, Men, Chudan
Police Team Comp.: 1st Div. 2nd Place, 3rd Place
56. Kunitomo Rentarō, 27, Fukuoka, 5-dan, Police Officer, 3rd App., Men, Chudan
AJKC: 2nd Place (x2)
Police Team Comp.: 2nd Div. Winner; 2nd Place
Student Team Comp.: Winner
57. Noda Satoshi, 30, Gifu, 6-dan, Police Officer, 3rd App., Men, Jodan
Police Ind. Comp.: 2nd Place
National Sports Meet: Winner
58. Fukuda Ryōsuke, 32, Gunma, 6-dan, Police Officer, Debut, Men, Chudan
59. Kasū Suguru, 24, Shiga, 4-dan, Company Worker, Debut, Men, Chudan
Student Team Comp.: 3rd Place
60. Hatakenaka Kōsuke, 30, Tokyo, R6-dan, Police Officer, 5th App., Men/Kote/Tsuki, Chudan
AJKC: 3rd Place (x2)
Todofuken: Winner
Police Team Comp.: Winner
Police Ind. Comp.: Winner
61. Kamiuto Tesshū, 31, Kagoshima, 6-dan, Police Officer, 4th App., Kote, Chudan
Police Team Comp.: 3rd Div. 3rd Place
62. Ōishi Hiroshi, 31, Tokushima, 6-dan, Teacher, 2nd App., Men, Chudan
Teachers’ Team Comp.: 3rd Place
Teachers’ Ind. Comp.: Winner
Student Team Comp.: 2nd Place
Student Ind. Comp.: 2nd Place
Todofuken: 3rd Place
National Sports Meet: Winner
63. Sasayama Ryōsuke, 28, Akita, 4-dan, Police Officer, Debut, Men, Chudan
64. Satō Hirotaka, 24, Chiba, 4-dan, Police Officer, 3rd App., Men/Kote, Chudan
Todofuken: 3rd Place
Student Team Comp.: Winner (x2)
National Sports Meet: Winner