Preview: The 65th All Japan Kendo Championships

Friday November 3, 2017

As usual, the Kendo World team will be descending on the Nippon Budokan on Friday November 3 for the 65th edition of the All Japan Kendo Championships. We will be updating the homepage and Facebook as the tournament progresses and will have videos uploaded to YouTube in the days following the competition.

Police officers make up the bulk of the competitors with 52 of the 64, two up from last year. There are four teachers, three company workers, two prison officers, and three students. The youngest competitor is 21 (Senda Kai, a 3rd year student from Meiji University representing Miyagi), and the oldest 38 (Nakama Yōsuke, a police officer from Okinawa) and the average age of competitors is 29.6 years old.

The following is a translation of a preview on the AJKF homepage:

Block 1 features Katsumi Yōsuke, the defending champion from Kanagawa. Also in the same block is the current Police Individual Champion, Andō Shō of Hokkaido. They could possibly meet in the quarterfinal stage, but also in that group are Murakata (Fukuoka), Koshikawa (Tokyo), Sakaguchi (Kyoto), Sasagawa (Saga) and Shimada (Saitama), all of whom are string competitors and have the ability to reach the later stages.

In Block 2 is the Kokushikan University student Miyamoto (Ibaraki) who finished in third place last year as a 3rd-year student. In this block there are eight competitors who are making their debut, and of those the one to watch out for is Osaka’s Maeda. There are two veterans in this block: Kasahara (Mie) and Nakama (Okinawa). Both of them are 6-dan and are very strong. Also there is the former 3-time champion, Uchimura (Tokyo), and Osaka’s Ōishi and Oita’s Takeshita who are also very strong.

Block 3 has the 2015 champion Nishimura (Kumamoto), and his first match will be against Ibaraki’s Ebihara. There is also Ōkido (Osaka) vs. Shionoya (Shizuoka) and Kinoshita (Kagawa) vs. Shimura (Nagano), which should be interesting encounters. Tokyo’s Shōdai has great experience and strength to go far in the competition, but so too does Nara’s Yamada, Hiroshima’s Yamamoto, and Saitama’s Adachi.

The standout from Block 4 is Fukuoka’s Kunitomo who has been runner-up twice. His rivals will be Hatakenaka (Tokyo) and Ōishi (Tokushima). In the first round, the student Sanada (Tottori) who has qualified for three consecutive AJKCs and is a very tenacious competitor. In the first round he will face Kanagawa’s Matsumoto. In his 12th AJKC is Fukushima’s Harada who will face Sakata (Miyazaki). http://www.kendo.or.jp/competition/champ/65th/news/7069.html

Profiles of all the competitors and the tournament ladder are below.

Competitor Profiles

Number/Name/Age/Prefecture/Grade/Occupation/Appearance/Special Technique/Kamae

Block 1

01. Murakata Kōsuke, 32, Fukuoka, R6-dan, Police Officer, 3rd App., Men/Kote, Chudan

Todofuken: 2nd Place, 3rd Place

Police Team Comp.: 2nd Div. Winner (x3), 2nd Place

02. Hayashida Kyōhei, 23, Fukui, 4-dan, Teacher, Debut, Men, Chudan

Teachers’ Ind. Comp.: Winner

Student Team Comp.: Winner

Student Ind. Comp.: Winner

03. Takahashi Naoki, 32, Chiba, 6-dan, Police Officer, Debut, Men/Kote, Chudan

National Sports Meet: Winner

Police Team Comp.: 3rd Place

04. Yamana Yoshimasa, 30, 6-dan, Police Officer, 2nd App., Men, Chudan

Todofuken: 3rd Place

05. Andō Shō, Hokkaido, 27, 5-dan, Police Officer, 6th App., Men, Chudan

AJKC: 3rd Place

WKC Team: Winner

Todofuken: 3rd Place

Student Team Comp.: Winner

Student Ind.: Winner

National Sports Meet: 3rd Place

06. Tōya Ryō, 28, Yamaguchi, 5-dan, Police Officer, Debut, Tsuki, Chudan

07. Koshikawa Kazutaka, 34, Tokyo, R6-dan, Police Officer, 3rd App., Men/Kote, Chudan

Police Team Comp.: 1st Div. Winner (x3)

08. Sakaguchi Hiroshi, 30, Kyoto, 5-dan, Police Officer, 2nd App., Kote, Chudan

Police Team Comp.: 1st Div. 3rd Place, 2nd Div. Winner

Student Team Comp.: 3rd Place

09. Katsumi Yōsuke, 31, Kanagawa, 6-dan, Police Officer, 4th App., Men, Chudan

AJKC: Winner, 2nd Place

WKC Team: Winner (x2)

Police Team Comp.: 1st Div. Winner

10. Eguchi Ryō, 30, Hyogo, 5-dan, Police Officer, Debut, Men, Chudan

Police Team Comp.: 1st Div. 2nd Place, 3rd Place

11. Jōto Yoshifumi, 32, Ishikawa, 6-dan, Police Officer, 2nd App., Men/Hiki-men, Chudan

Police Team Comp.: 2nd Place, 3rd Place

12. Sakaki Kazuya, 33, Aomori, Police Officer, Debut, Tobikomi-men, Chudan

13. Sasagawa Teppei, 34, Saga, Police Officer, 6th App., Men, Chudan

Police Team Comp.: 1st Div. 2nd Place; 2nd Div. Winner (x2), 3rd Place

Police Ind. Comp.: 2nd Place

14. Nishimura Yoshinori, 28, Koichi, Police Officer, 2nd App., Men, Chudan

Police Team Comp.: 3rd Div. Winner

15. Shimada Takafumi, 34, Saitama, R6-dan, Police Officer, 5th App., Men/Kote, Chudan

16. Fukuma, Yūichi, 23, Shimane, 4-dan, Prison Officer, Debut, Debana-gote, Chudan

Block 2

17. Miyamoto Keita, 22, Ibaraki, 4-dan, Student (4th Year), 2nd App., Men, Chudan

AJKC: 3rd Place

18. Yamazoe Takumi, 28, Nagasaki, 5-dan, Police Officer, Debut, Men, Chudan

Police Team Comp.: 1st Div. 3rd Place

19. Kasahara Kōsuke, 34, Mie, 6-dan, Police Officer, 4th App., Men, Chudan

20. Yamaguchi Yoshimichi, 23, Yamanashi, 4-dan, Prison Officer, Debut, Men, Chudan

21. Nakama Yōsuke, 38, Okinawa, R6-dan, Police Officer, 5th App., Men, Jodan

Police Team Comp.: 3rd Div. 2nd Place

22. Maeda Yasuki, 24, Osaka, 4-dan, Police Officer, Debut, Men, Chudan

Police Team Comp.: Winner (x2)

Police Ind. Comp.: 3rd Place

23. Ichikawa Takumi, 24, Tochigi, 4-dan, Police Officer, Debut, Men, Chudan

Student Team Comp.: 3rd Place

24. Kanezawa Kōsuke, 30, Yamagata, 5-dan, Police Officer, Debut, Men, Chudan

25. Ōishi Hiroyuki, 32, Osaka, 6-dan, Police Officer, Debut, Men, Chudan

WKC Team: Winner

Police Team Comp.: Winner

Police Ind. Comp.: 3rd Place

26. Miura Shinji, 29, Ehime, 5-dan, Police Officer, Debut, Men, Chudan

Police Team Comp.: 2nd Place

27. Uchimura Ryōichi, 37, Tokyo, Police Officer, 11th App., Men/Kote, Chudan

AJKC: Winner (x3), 2nd Place (x3), 3rd Place

WKC Team: Winner (x3), 3rd Place

Todofuken: Winner (x3)

Police Team Comp.: Winner (x3)

Police Ind. Comp.: Winner (x2), 2nd Place

National Sports Meet: Winner, 2nd Place (x2)

28. Okada Kōki, 33, Okayama, Police Officer, Debut, Men, Chudan

Police Team Comp.: 2nd Div. 3rd Place

29. Kanno Ryūsuke, 25, Iwate, Teacher, 2nd App., Chudan

Teachers’ Ind. Comp.: 3rd Place (x2)

National Sports Meet: Winner

30. Nakamura Taisuke, 26, Aichi, Police Officer, Debut, Men, Chudan

31. Takeshita Yōhei, 29, Oita, Police Officer, 4th App., Men, Chudan

AJKC: 3rd Place

Todofuken: 3rd Place

Police Ind. Comp.: 2nd Place

32. Hashimoto Keiichi, 37, Saitama, Company Worker, 4th App., Men, Chudan

Todofuken: Winner, 3rd Place

Student Ind. Comp.: 3rd Place

National Sports Meet: Winner

Block 3

33. Ōkido Satoru, 33, Osaka, Police Officer, 2nd App., Men, Chudan

Todofuken: 2nd Place

Police Team Comp.: Winner

Police Ind. Comp.: Winner

National Sports Meet: Winner

34. Shionoya Tadaaki, 26, Shizuoka, Police Officer, 2nd App., Men, Chudan

35. Senda Kai, 21, Miyagi, Student (3rd Year), Debut, Kaeshi-do, Chudan

36. Yamamoto Daiki, 26, Chiba, Police Officer, Debut, Men/Kote, Chudan

Student Ind. Comp.: 3rd Place

37. Kinoshita Tomonari, 34, Kagawa, R6-dan, Police Officer, 5th App., Men, Chudan

Police Team Comp.: 1st Div. 3rd Place

National Sports Meet: 3rd Place

38. Shimura Keiichi, 35, Nagano, R6-dan, Police Officer, 5th App., Men, Chudan

Police Team Comp.: 3rd Div. 3rd Place

39. Ebihara Hidenori, 35, Ibaraki, R6-dan, Police Officer, 7th App., Men, Chudan

Police Team Comp.: 2nd Div. 2nd Place, 3rd Div. 2nd Place

40. Nishimura Hidehisa, 28, Kumamoto, 5-dan, Police Officer, 4th App., Kote, Chudan

AJKC: Winner, 3rd Place

WKC Ind.: 3rd Place

Todofuken: Winner

Student Ind.: Winner

41. Yamada Yūki, 25, Nara, 4-dan, Company Worker, 4th App., Men, Chudan

42. Yamamoto Takahiro, 32, Hiroshima, 6-dan, Police Officer, 3rd App., Men, Chudan

Police Team Comp.: 2nd Div. Winner

43. Ushirogi Akihito, 33, Hokkaido, R6-dan, Police Officer, 3rd App., Men, Chudan

Police Team Comp.: 1st Div. 3rd Place

44. Shōdai Masahiro, 33, Tokyo, R6-dan, Police Officer, 5th App., Men/Kote, Chudan

AJKC: 3rd Place

WKC Team: Winner

National Sports Meet: 2nd Place

Police Team Comp.: Winner (x2)

Todofuken: Winner

45. Matsuzaki Keiichirō, 27, Fukuoka, 5-dan, Police Officer, Debut, Men, Chudan

Police Team Comp.: 2nd Div. Winner (x2), 2nd Place

46. Noda Atsushi, 30, Aichi, 6-dan, Police Officer, 3rd App., Men, Chudan

Police Team Comp.: 1st Div. 2nd Place

Student Team Comp.: 3rd Place

47. Ogi Tasuku, 28, Toyama, 5-dan, Police Officer, 2nd App., Men, Chudan

48. Adachi Ryūji, 26, Saitama, 5-dan, Police Officer, 2nd App., Men, Chudan

Todofuken: Winner

Block 4

49. Matsumoto Katsunori, 35, Kanagawa, R6-dan, 3rd App., Men, Chudan

Police Team Comp.: Winner

National Sports Meet: 3rd Place

50. Sanada Hiroyuki, Tottori, 22, 4-dan, Student (4th Year), 3rd App., Men, Chudan

Student Team Comp.: Winner, 2nd Place

Inter-high Team: Winner

High School Invitational: Winner, 2nd Place

51. Kasahara Shū, 29, Wakayama, 5-dan, Police Officer, 3rd App., Men, Chudan

Todofuken: Winner

National Sports Meet: Winner

52. Sakatsume Yūta, 22, Niigata, 4-dan, Teacher, Debut, Men, Chudan

Student Team Comp.: 2nd Place

53. Harada Kenji, 36, Fukushima, 6-dan, Police Officer, 12th App., Chudan

54. Sakata Chiaki, 35, Miyazaki, R7-dan, Police Officer, 2nd App., Men, Chudan

Teachers’ Team Comp.: 2nd Div. Winner (x2); 3rd Div. Winner

55. Sakata Keishirō, 32, Hyogo, 6-dan, Police Officer, Debut, Men, Chudan

Police Team Comp.: 1st Div. 2nd Place, 3rd Place

56. Kunitomo Rentarō, 27, Fukuoka, 5-dan, Police Officer, 3rd App., Men, Chudan

AJKC: 2nd Place (x2)

Police Team Comp.: 2nd Div. Winner; 2nd Place

Student Team Comp.: Winner

57. Noda Satoshi, 30, Gifu, 6-dan, Police Officer, 3rd App., Men, Jodan

Police Ind. Comp.: 2nd Place

National Sports Meet: Winner

58. Fukuda Ryōsuke, 32, Gunma, 6-dan, Police Officer, Debut, Men, Chudan

59. Kasū Suguru, 24, Shiga, 4-dan, Company Worker, Debut, Men, Chudan

Student Team Comp.: 3rd Place

60. Hatakenaka Kōsuke, 30, Tokyo, R6-dan, Police Officer, 5th App., Men/Kote/Tsuki, Chudan

AJKC: 3rd Place (x2)

Todofuken: Winner

Police Team Comp.: Winner

Police Ind. Comp.: Winner

61. Kamiuto Tesshū, 31, Kagoshima, 6-dan, Police Officer, 4th App., Kote, Chudan

Police Team Comp.: 3rd Div. 3rd Place

62. Ōishi Hiroshi, 31, Tokushima, 6-dan, Teacher, 2nd App., Men, Chudan

Teachers’ Team Comp.: 3rd Place

Teachers’ Ind. Comp.: Winner

Student Team Comp.: 2nd Place

Student Ind. Comp.: 2nd Place

Todofuken: 3rd Place

National Sports Meet: Winner

63. Sasayama Ryōsuke, 28, Akita, 4-dan, Police Officer, Debut, Men, Chudan

64. Satō Hirotaka, 24, Chiba, 4-dan, Police Officer, 3rd App., Men/Kote, Chudan

Todofuken: 3rd Place

Student Team Comp.: Winner (x2)

National Sports Meet: Winner