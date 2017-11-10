65th AJKC: Photos and Facebook Text Updates – 1st Round

The 65th All Japan Kendo Championships
Photos and Facebook Text Updates – 1st Round 
Friday November 3, 2017

First up on Ct.1 is Murakata vs. Hayashida. On Ct.2 it’s Okido vs. Shionoya.

Murakata vs. Hayashida

On Ct.2 it’s Shionoya vs. Okido. It’s Shionoya that has the best chance with a men strike, but like on Ct.1, no points are scored in regulation time and both head into encho.

Okido vs. Shionoya
Okido vs. Shionoya

On Osaka’s Okido wins with a men strike in encho.

Next up on Ct.2 is Yamamoto from Chiba police and the student Senda from Miyagi.

Yamamoto vs. Senda
Yamamoto vs. Senda

Ct.1 is settled as Hayashida scores men in encho to win.

Match 2 on Ct.1 is Takahashi (Chiba) and Yamana (Shizuoka)

Both Match 2 and 18 head into encho.

The experience of Yamamoto is too much for the student Senda as the former scores a kote in encho to progress.

Next on Ct.2 is Match 19: Kinoshita (Kagawa) vs. Shimura (Nagano).
Shimura scores the first ippon of regulation time with a blistering kote against Kinoshita. And then nearly another.

The action stops on Ct.1 for Takahashi to fix his men.

On Ct.2, Kinoshita gets a hansoku for stepping out of bounds. He nearly steps out again. The match finishes and Shimura progresses.

On Ct.1, Yamana defeats Takahashi with a men strike.

Next on Ct.1 is Match 3, Ando (Hokkaido) vs. Toya (Yamaguchi).

 

Ando vs. Toya
Ando vs. Toya
Ando vs. Toya

On Ct.2, Match 20 is Ebihara vs. former-champion Nishimura (Kumamoto).

After a long encho, Nishimura wins with a men.

Match 21 on Ct.2 is Yamada (Nara) vs. Yamamoto (Hiroshima).

Yamada vs. Yamamoto
Yamada vs. Yamamoto

On Ct.1 Ando has had a few good chances but nothing given. This is a long encho.

Ct.2 with Yamada and Yamamoto heads into encho.

The crowd is disappointed as Ando loses in the first round for the second year running. This is a big shock as he had just won the police competition.

Next on Ct.1 is Match 4: Koshikawa (Tokyo) vs. Sakaguchi (Kyoto).

Ct.1 heads into encho.

Yamamoto wins with kote in encho on Ct.2.

Match 22 on Ct.2 is Ushirogi (Hokkaido) vs. Shodai (Tokyo).

Ushirogi vs. Shodai
Ushirogi vs. Shodai

Sakaguchi defeats Koshikawa with men in encho.

Next on Ct.1 is defending champion Katsumi (Kanagawa) vs. Eguchi (Hyogo).

Eguchi vs. Katsumi
Eguchi vs. Katsumi

SHOCK!! Shodai is out in the first round from a blistering doh strike from Ushirogi.

On Ct.1, Katsumi wins with a men strike.

Match 6 on Ct.1 is Joto (Ishikawa) vs. Sakaki (Aomori).

Joto vs. Sakaki

Match 23 on Ct. 2 is Matsuzaki (Fukuoka) vs. Noda (Aichi).

Matsuzaki vs. Noda
Matsuzaki vs. Noda

Noda wins with a hiki-men against Matsuzaki.

Match 24 on Ct.2 is Ogi (Toyama) vs. Adachi (Saitama)

Ogi vs. Adachi
Ogi vs. Adachi

On Ct.1 Joto scores kote in encho to win.

Match 7 on Ct.1 is Sasagawa (Saga) vs. Nishimura (Koichi).
Nishimura scores men.

Sasagawa vs. Nishimura
Sasagawa vs. Nishimura

Adachi scores men right before the end of regulation time. It’s enough to get past Ogi.

Sasagawa evens the match with a men against Nishimura. The match heads into encho.

Match 25 on Ct.2 sees Kanagawa’s Matsumoto face the student Sanada from Tottori. He’s in his third AJKC. Very impressive.

Nishimura gets one flag for a hiki-men. Soon after, Sasagawa scores men to progress.

Match 8 on Ct.1: Shimada (Saitama) vs. Fukuma (Shimane).

Shimada vs. Fukuma
Shimada vs. Fukuma

Matsumoto is not having it all his own way against the student Sanada. In encho Sanada score kote to progress to the second round.

Match 26 on Ct.2: Kasahara (Wakayama) vs. Sakatsume (Niigata).

Kasahara vs. Sakatsume

Shimada wins on Ct.1 with a kote in encho.

Kasahara scores tsuki in encho to defeat Sakatsume.

Match 9 on Ct.1: Miyamoto (Ibaraki) vs. Yamazoe (Nagasaki)

Miyamoto vs. Yamazoe
Miyamoto vs. Yamazoe

Match 27 on Ct.2: Harada (Fukushima) vs. Sakata (Miyazaki)
Sakata gets a quick men against Harada.

Harada vs. Sakata

Student Miyamoto scores men in encho to defeat Yamazoe.

Sakata’s men is enough to proceed against Harada.

Match 10 on Ct.1: Kasahara (Mie) vs. Yamaguchi (Yamanashi).

Kasahara vs. Yamaguchi

Match 28 on Ct.2: Sakata (Hyogo) vs. Kunitomo (Fukuoka).

Kasahara scores men and sees the match out.

Kunitomo scores men in encho to progress.

Match 11 on Ct.1: Nakama (Okinawa) vs. Maeda (Osaka).

Nakamura vs. Maeda
Nakamura vs. Maeda

Match 29 on Ct.2: Noda (Gifu) vs. Fukuda (Gunma). This was a real barnstormer. Fukuda scores doh against his jodan opponent. Noda comes back immediately with men. Then another.

Noda vs. Fukuda
Noda vs. Fukuda

Match 30 on Ct. 2: Kasu (Shiga) vs. Hatakenaka (Tokyo).

Hatakenaka vs. Kasu
Hatakenaka vs. Kasu

Nakama and Maeda head into encho.

Kasu and Hatakenaka head into encho.
Hatakenaka wins with kote.

Match 31 on Ct.2: Kamiuto (Kagoshima) vs. Oishi (Tokushima)
Oishi and Kamiuto head into encho. Oishi scores doh to win.

Kamiuto vs. Oishi
Kamiuto vs. Oishi

Match 32 on Ct.2: Sasayama (Akita) vs. Sato (Chiba).
Sato scores men very early on.
Sato defeats Sasayama to finish the first round matches on Ct.2.

Sasayama vs. Sato
Sasayama vs. Sato

After a monster encho, Maeda defeats jodan kendoka and the oldest competitor, Nakama, with a kote strike.

Match 12 on Ct.1: Ichikawa (Tochigi) vs. Kanezawa (Yamagata).
Ichikawa scores kote and men in quick succession to beat Kanezawa.

Kanazawa vs. Ichikawa
Kanazawa vs. Ichikawa

Ct.1 Match 13: Oishi (Osaka) vs. Miura (Ehime)
Oishi scores men in encho to win.

Oishi vs. Miura
Oishi vs. Miura

Ct.1 Match 14: Uchimura (Tokyo) vs. Okada (Okayama)
Uchimura score a trademark kote early on.
Gets a single flag for kote.
Uchimura wins.

Uchimura vs. Okada
Uchimura vs. Okada

Ct.1 Match 15: Kanno (Iwate) vs. Nakamura (Aichi)
Nakamura scores men.
Nakamura goes to the second round.

Nakamura vs. Sugano
Nakamura vs. Sugano

Ct.1 Match 16: Takeshita (Oita) vs. Hashimoto (Saitama)
Takeshita scores men.
Then another.
That finishes the first round matches on Ct.1

Hashimoto vs. Takeshita

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*