65th AJKC: Photos and Facebook Text Updates – 1st Round

The 65th All Japan Kendo Championships

Photos and Facebook Text Updates – 1st Round

Friday November 3, 2017

First up on Ct.1 is Murakata vs. Hayashida. On Ct.2 it’s Okido vs. Shionoya.

On Ct.2 it’s Shionoya vs. Okido. It’s Shionoya that has the best chance with a men strike, but like on Ct.1, no points are scored in regulation time and both head into encho.

On Osaka’s Okido wins with a men strike in encho.

Next up on Ct.2 is Yamamoto from Chiba police and the student Senda from Miyagi.

Ct.1 is settled as Hayashida scores men in encho to win.

Match 2 on Ct.1 is Takahashi (Chiba) and Yamana (Shizuoka)

Both Match 2 and 18 head into encho.

The experience of Yamamoto is too much for the student Senda as the former scores a kote in encho to progress.

Next on Ct.2 is Match 19: Kinoshita (Kagawa) vs. Shimura (Nagano).

Shimura scores the first ippon of regulation time with a blistering kote against Kinoshita. And then nearly another.

The action stops on Ct.1 for Takahashi to fix his men.

On Ct.2, Kinoshita gets a hansoku for stepping out of bounds. He nearly steps out again. The match finishes and Shimura progresses.

On Ct.1, Yamana defeats Takahashi with a men strike.

Next on Ct.1 is Match 3, Ando (Hokkaido) vs. Toya (Yamaguchi).

On Ct.2, Match 20 is Ebihara vs. former-champion Nishimura (Kumamoto).

After a long encho, Nishimura wins with a men.

Match 21 on Ct.2 is Yamada (Nara) vs. Yamamoto (Hiroshima).

On Ct.1 Ando has had a few good chances but nothing given. This is a long encho.

Ct.2 with Yamada and Yamamoto heads into encho.

The crowd is disappointed as Ando loses in the first round for the second year running. This is a big shock as he had just won the police competition.

Next on Ct.1 is Match 4: Koshikawa (Tokyo) vs. Sakaguchi (Kyoto).

Ct.1 heads into encho.

Yamamoto wins with kote in encho on Ct.2.

Match 22 on Ct.2 is Ushirogi (Hokkaido) vs. Shodai (Tokyo).

Sakaguchi defeats Koshikawa with men in encho.

Next on Ct.1 is defending champion Katsumi (Kanagawa) vs. Eguchi (Hyogo).

SHOCK!! Shodai is out in the first round from a blistering doh strike from Ushirogi.

On Ct.1, Katsumi wins with a men strike.

Match 6 on Ct.1 is Joto (Ishikawa) vs. Sakaki (Aomori).

Match 23 on Ct. 2 is Matsuzaki (Fukuoka) vs. Noda (Aichi).

Noda wins with a hiki-men against Matsuzaki.

Match 24 on Ct.2 is Ogi (Toyama) vs. Adachi (Saitama)

On Ct.1 Joto scores kote in encho to win.

Match 7 on Ct.1 is Sasagawa (Saga) vs. Nishimura (Koichi).

Nishimura scores men.

Adachi scores men right before the end of regulation time. It’s enough to get past Ogi.

Sasagawa evens the match with a men against Nishimura. The match heads into encho.

Match 25 on Ct.2 sees Kanagawa’s Matsumoto face the student Sanada from Tottori. He’s in his third AJKC. Very impressive.

Nishimura gets one flag for a hiki-men. Soon after, Sasagawa scores men to progress.

Match 8 on Ct.1: Shimada (Saitama) vs. Fukuma (Shimane).

Matsumoto is not having it all his own way against the student Sanada. In encho Sanada score kote to progress to the second round.

Match 26 on Ct.2: Kasahara (Wakayama) vs. Sakatsume (Niigata).

Shimada wins on Ct.1 with a kote in encho.

Kasahara scores tsuki in encho to defeat Sakatsume.

Match 9 on Ct.1: Miyamoto (Ibaraki) vs. Yamazoe (Nagasaki)

Match 27 on Ct.2: Harada (Fukushima) vs. Sakata (Miyazaki)

Sakata gets a quick men against Harada.

Student Miyamoto scores men in encho to defeat Yamazoe.

Sakata’s men is enough to proceed against Harada.

Match 10 on Ct.1: Kasahara (Mie) vs. Yamaguchi (Yamanashi).

Match 28 on Ct.2: Sakata (Hyogo) vs. Kunitomo (Fukuoka).

Kasahara scores men and sees the match out.

Kunitomo scores men in encho to progress.

Match 11 on Ct.1: Nakama (Okinawa) vs. Maeda (Osaka).

Match 29 on Ct.2: Noda (Gifu) vs. Fukuda (Gunma). This was a real barnstormer. Fukuda scores doh against his jodan opponent. Noda comes back immediately with men. Then another.

Match 30 on Ct. 2: Kasu (Shiga) vs. Hatakenaka (Tokyo).

Nakama and Maeda head into encho.

Kasu and Hatakenaka head into encho.

Hatakenaka wins with kote.

Match 31 on Ct.2: Kamiuto (Kagoshima) vs. Oishi (Tokushima)

Oishi and Kamiuto head into encho. Oishi scores doh to win.

Match 32 on Ct.2: Sasayama (Akita) vs. Sato (Chiba).

Sato scores men very early on.

Sato defeats Sasayama to finish the first round matches on Ct.2.

After a monster encho, Maeda defeats jodan kendoka and the oldest competitor, Nakama, with a kote strike.

Match 12 on Ct.1: Ichikawa (Tochigi) vs. Kanezawa (Yamagata).

Ichikawa scores kote and men in quick succession to beat Kanezawa.

Ct.1 Match 13: Oishi (Osaka) vs. Miura (Ehime)

Oishi scores men in encho to win.

Ct.1 Match 14: Uchimura (Tokyo) vs. Okada (Okayama)

Uchimura score a trademark kote early on.

Gets a single flag for kote.

Uchimura wins.

Ct.1 Match 15: Kanno (Iwate) vs. Nakamura (Aichi)

Nakamura scores men.

Nakamura goes to the second round.

Ct.1 Match 16: Takeshita (Oita) vs. Hashimoto (Saitama)

Takeshita scores men.

Then another.

That finishes the first round matches on Ct.1