65th AJKC: Photos and Facebook Text Updates – 2nd Round

The 65th All Japan Kendo Championships
Friday November 3, 2017
Photos and Facebook Text Updates – 2nd Round
The second round begins on Ct.2 with Okido (Osaka) vs. Yamamoto (Chiba).
Yamamoto defeats Okido with kote in encho.
Match 42 on Ct.2: Shimura (Nagano) vs. Nishimura (Kumamoto).
Nishimura beats Shimura with kote in encho.
Ct.2 Match 43: Yamamoto (Hiroshima) vs. Ushirogi (Hokkaido)
Yamamoto scores tsuki and men to win.
Ct.2 Match 44: Noda (Ehime) vs. Adachi (Saitama)
Adachi scores kote in encho.
Ct.2 Match 45: Sanada (Tottori) vs. Kasahara (Wakayama)
Sanada the student sneaks a kote in encho to go to the third round.
Ct.2 Match 46: Sakata (Miyagi) vs. Kunitomo (Fukuoka)
Sakata scores men straight after the start.
Sakata scores kote.
KUNITOMO IS OUT!!
Ct.1 Match 33: Hayashida (Fukui) vs. Yamana (Shizuoka)
Hayashida wins with men.
Ct.2 Match 47: Noda (Gifu) vs. Hatakenaka (Tokyo)
Hatakenaka wins with men in encho.
Ct.1 Match 34: Toya (Yamaguchi) vs. Sakaguchi (Kyoto)
Sakaguchi scores men in encho to win.
Ct.2 Match 48: Oishi (Tokushima) vs. Sato (Chiba)
Sato scores kote.
Sato scores another kote to go to the third round.
Ct.1 Match 38: Maeda (Osaka) vs. Ichikawa (Tochigi)
Maeda scores men.
And another to go to the third round.
Ct.1 Match 35: Katsumi (Kanagawa) vs. Joto (Ishikawa)
Encho.
Joto scores kote.
DEFENDNING CHAMPION KATSUMI IS OUT!!
Ct.1 Match 39: Oishi (Osaka) vs. Uchimura (Tokyo)
Uchimura wins with doh in encho.
Ct.1 Match 36: Sasagawa (Saga) vs. Shimada (Saitama)
Sasagawa scores kote.
It’s enough to win.
Ct.1 Match 40: Nakamura (Aichi) vs. Takeshita (Oita)
Nakamura scores men.
Nakamura progresses to the third round.
Ct.1 Match 37: Miyamoto (Ibaraki) vs. Kasahara (Mie)
The last second round match.
Encho.
Miyamoto seals it with a great men-kaeshi-do to progress to the third round.