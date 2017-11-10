65th AJKC: Photos and Facebook Text Updates – 2nd Round

The 65th All Japan Kendo Championships

Friday November 3, 2017

Photos and Facebook Text Updates – 2nd Round

The second round begins on Ct.2 with Okido (Osaka) vs. Yamamoto (Chiba).

Yamamoto defeats Okido with kote in encho.

Match 42 on Ct.2: Shimura (Nagano) vs. Nishimura (Kumamoto).

Nishimura beats Shimura with kote in encho.

Ct.2 Match 43: Yamamoto (Hiroshima) vs. Ushirogi (Hokkaido)

Yamamoto scores tsuki and men to win.

Ct.2 Match 44: Noda (Ehime) vs. Adachi (Saitama)

Adachi scores kote in encho.

Ct.2 Match 45: Sanada (Tottori) vs. Kasahara (Wakayama)

Sanada the student sneaks a kote in encho to go to the third round.

Ct.2 Match 46: Sakata (Miyagi) vs. Kunitomo (Fukuoka)

Sakata scores men straight after the start.

Sakata scores kote.

KUNITOMO IS OUT!!

Ct.1 Match 33: Hayashida (Fukui) vs. Yamana (Shizuoka)

Hayashida wins with men.

Ct.2 Match 47: Noda (Gifu) vs. Hatakenaka (Tokyo)

Hatakenaka wins with men in encho.

Ct.1 Match 34: Toya (Yamaguchi) vs. Sakaguchi (Kyoto)

Sakaguchi scores men in encho to win.

Ct.2 Match 48: Oishi (Tokushima) vs. Sato (Chiba)

Sato scores kote.

Sato scores another kote to go to the third round.

Ct.1 Match 38: Maeda (Osaka) vs. Ichikawa (Tochigi)

Maeda scores men.

And another to go to the third round.

Ct.1 Match 35: Katsumi (Kanagawa) vs. Joto (Ishikawa)

Encho.

Joto scores kote.

DEFENDNING CHAMPION KATSUMI IS OUT!!

Ct.1 Match 39: Oishi (Osaka) vs. Uchimura (Tokyo)

Uchimura wins with doh in encho.

Ct.1 Match 36: Sasagawa (Saga) vs. Shimada (Saitama)

Sasagawa scores kote.

It’s enough to win.

Ct.1 Match 40: Nakamura (Aichi) vs. Takeshita (Oita)

Nakamura scores men.

Nakamura progresses to the third round.

Ct.1 Match 37: Miyamoto (Ibaraki) vs. Kasahara (Mie)

The last second round match.

Encho.

Miyamoto seals it with a great men-kaeshi-do to progress to the third round.