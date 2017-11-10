65th AJKC: Photos and Facebook Text Updates – 3rd Round

The 65th All Japan Kendo Championships

Friday November 3, 2017

Photos and Facebook Text Updates – 3rd Round

Ct.1 Match 49: Hayashida (Fukui) vs. Sakaguchi (Kyoto)

Hayashida wins with men in encho.

Ct.1 Match 50: Joto (Ishikawa) vs. Sasagawa (Saga)

Sasagawa scores men to win.

Ct.1 Match 51: Miyamoto (Ibaraki) vs. Maeda (Osaka)

Maeda scores kote and men to win.

Ct.1 Match 52: Uchimura (Tokyo) vs. Nakamura (Aichi)

Uchimura rolls back the years with a men and blistering kote to progress to the quarterfinal.

Ct.2 Match 53: Yamamoto (Chiba) vs. Nishimura (Kumamoto)

Nishimura scores kote in encho.

Ct.2 Match 54: Yamamoto (Hiroshima) vs. Adachi (Saitama)

Yamamoto wins with men in encho.

Ct.2 Match 55: Sanada (Tottori) vs. Sakata (Miyazaki)

Sanada scores men in encho to win.

Ct.2 Match 56: Hatakenaka (Tokyo) vs. Sato (Chiba)

Hatakenaka scores men in encho to win.