65th AJKC: Photos and Facebook Text Updates – Semifinals

The 65th All Japan Kendo Championships

Friday November 3, 2017

Photos and Facebook Text Updates – Semifinals

Semifinal 1

Hayashida (Fukui) vs. Uchimura (Tokyo)

If it gets close, Uchimura has the advantage, but from a distance Hayashida is great with tobikomi-waza. It will be a great encounter.

As soon ans Hayashida hesitates, Uchimura will go for kote. If Hayashida tries from a distance he’ll have the advantage with off-the-mark techniques.

They both connect seme to waza.…

Hayashida scores a great men, but straight after the restart he equalises with his own men.

Many times Uchimura has equalised immediately. This now gives him a great psychological advantage.

Uchimura never stops.

Another classic kote from Uchimura. He does not get flustered. Hayashida went for men, but Uchimura popped kote.

Semifinal 2

Nishimura (Kumamoto) vs. Hatakenaka (Tokyo)

They probably know each other very well as they are in the national team training camps.

Hatakenaka has a powerful seme. He’s pushing Nishimura back, but it doesn’t end with a waza, which is a big problem.

Nishimura scores kote!…

Hatakenaka has a good attempt at men, then shortly after steps out when attempting doh.

Hatakenaka has to be careful of Nishimura’s shinai disarming technique.

Nishimura gets a hansoku, most likely for not separating.

They’re both running around. Hatakenaka is running out of time.

Hatakenaka’s hands are moving, but his body isn’t going forward.

Time runs out and Nishimura wins.