65th AJKC: Photos and Facebook Text Updates – Final

The 65th All Japan Kendo Championships

Friday November 3, 2017

Photos and Facebook Text Updates – Final

Nishimura (Tokyo) vs. Uchimura (Tokyo)

First attack, Nishimura scores kote! In under ten seconds!

Both from the same high school.

Nishimura Uchimura’ed Uchimura.…

Nishimura knows that he can’t be defensive against Uchimura.

When Nishimura last won, his semifinal and final kendo was completely different.

With his techniques now, Nishimura’s left hand is staying on the centre.

A good attempt at men from Nishimura. He’s using his feet well.

Nishimura has a fantastic men, but he doesn’t really use it. It’s a shame.

Nishimura is using his feet well, making Uchimura have problems establishing his maai.

Nishimura wins his second title with another kote. In that final, Uchimura didn’t have a one good chance.