Naginatadō Kihon Dōsa — Yonhon-me

By Baptiste Tavernier

Originally published in Kendo World 6.3, 2012.

Naginatadō Kihon Dōsa (a.k.a. Butokukai Seitei Kata)

At the beginning of each kata, shidachi (naginata) and uketachi (tachi) should start from chūdan, and then assume the designated kamae. At the end of each kata, both should first assume chūdan again, then go back to the original position assuming migi-kowaki (mugamae in modern naginata) for shidachi and lowering the kensen for uketachi.

Yonhon-me – Hassō

(1) SHIDACHI: assume hassō, take two steps forward and take the maai.

(1) UKETACHI: assume hassō and take three steps forward.

(2) SHIDACHI: step forward with the right foot and strike hidari-men.

(2) UKETACHI: withdraw the left foot and block the hidari men strike.

(3) SHIDACHI: step forward with the left foot and strike sune in the kuruma-gaeshi ue fashion.

(3) UKETACHI: withdraw the right foot and block the sune strike.

(4) SHIDACHI: step backward with the left foot and “scoop” the dō in the kuruma-gaeshi ue fashion.

(4) UKETACHI: step forward from the left foot and assume jōdan.