Tankendo no Kata — Gohon-me

By baptiste Tavernier

Gohon-me: men wo harai men-uchi – go no sen

Uchikata assumes jōdan-no-kamae and shikata goes into chūdan-irimi-no-kamae, but with his kensen pointing towards uchikata’s right wrist. Starting from the front foot, uchikata and shikata take three big steps forward.

As soon as they enter into the maai for attack, uchikata takes the initiative and strikes shikata’s men.

However, shikata responds with a suri-age, immediately followed by a strike onto uchikata’s men.

Shikata lowers his weapon in front of his opponent’s eyes and then shows zanshin by taking a small step backward while assuming jōdan-no-kamae.

Uchikata and shikata then go back to chūdan-no-kamae. They disengage their weapons to close the kata, and from the rear foot, both take five small steps and return to the original starting position