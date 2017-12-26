Tankendo no Kata — Gohon-me

This entry is part 4 of 4 in the series Tankendo no kata

Tankendo no kata

By baptiste Tavernier

Gohon-me: men wo harai men-uchi – go no sen

Uchikata assumes jōdan-no-kamae and shikata goes into  chūdan-irimi-no-kamae, but with his kensen pointing towards uchikata’s right wrist. Starting from the front foot, uchikata and shikata take three big steps forward.

tankendo tankendo

As soon as they enter into the maai for attack, uchikata takes the initiative and strikes shikata’s men.

tankendo tankendo

However, shikata responds with a suri-age, immediately followed by a strike onto uchikata’s men.

tankendo tankendo

Shikata lowers his weapon in front of his opponent’s eyes and then shows zanshin by taking a small step backward while assuming jōdan-no-kamae.

tankendo

Uchikata and shikata then go back to chūdan-no-kamae. They disengage their weapons to close the kata, and from the rear foot, both take five small steps and return to the original starting position

tankendo tankendo

Series Navigation<< Tankendo no Kata — Yonhon-me

