By Baptiste Tavernier

Originally published in Kendo World 6.3, 2012.

Naginatadō Kihon Dōsa (a.k.a. Butokukai Seitei Kata)

At the beginning of each kata, shidachi (naginata) and uketachi (tachi) should start from chūdan, and then assume the designated kamae. At the end of each kata, both should first assume chūdan again, then go back to the original position assuming migi-kowaki (mugamae in modern naginata) for shidachi and lowering the kensen for uketachi.

Gohon-me – Waki

(1) SHIDACHI: assume migi-waki, take two steps forward and take the maai.

(1) UKETACHI: assume jōdan and take three steps forward.

(2) SHIDACHI: step forward with the right foot and strike dō.

(2) UKETACHI: withdraw the left foot and block the dō strike.

(3) SHIDACHI: step forward with the left foot and strike sune in the kuruma-gaeshi ue fashion.

(3) UKETACHI: withdraw the right foot and block the sune strike.

(4) SHIDACHI: step forward with the right foot and strike shōmen in the kuruma-gaeshi shita fashion.

(4) UKETACHI: step backward with the left foot and block the shōmen strike with the shinogi.

(5) SHIDACHI: step forward with the left foot and perform a harai-otoshi to the right on the tachi with the shaft.

(5) UKETACHI: receive the harai-otoshi on your left.

(6) SHIDACHI: step forward from the left foot and thrust with the ishizuki to the right flank. [although described on the next to last picture, the action of assuming hassō in order to gather momentum before the final thrust is not written in the guidelines]

(6) UKETACHI: take a step back from the left foot.

