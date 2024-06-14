What is Kendo World?

Kendo World is devoted to Japanese budo (martial arts), and the dissemination of its vast practical, philosophical and historical aspects to the non-Japanese speaking community.

Although our primary focus is kendo, we also cover iaido, naginata, jodo, jukendo and tankendo, as well as other koryu (classical martial arts). Kendo World publishes books and articles of cultural and historical significance on various subjects related to budo.

Kendo World gathers an international network of experienced martial artists spread across Japan and the world. The Kendo World Team is constantly trying to improve not only the quality of the publications, but the strength of the international kendo community. We would like to thank you for your interest in Kendo World, and look forward to seeing you in our different events.