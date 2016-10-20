Kendo World 4.1 – On Sale on Zinio NOW!

Ladies and Gentlemen,

The Kendo World Team is pleased to announce that issue 4.1 of Kendo World, originally released in 2007 and out of print for many years, is now available here in the Zinio ebook format.

We are working hard to get the remaining issues of volumes 4, together with volumes 5 and 6, ready so that our entire catalogue will be available on the Zinio ebook platform. (Don’t know about Zinio? See below!)

Here are the cover and contents pages for issue 4.1 of Kendo World.

About Zinio

The Zinio eBook edition of Kendo World can be read on any any iOS, Android and Windows 8 device installed with the Zinio app. Furthermore, a desktop reader can be installed on Windows (XP SP2 or higher) and Mac OS (10.6 or higher) computers. In fact, you can download your Zinio purchase to more than one device provided that you use the same login. More information about Zinio can be found here.

