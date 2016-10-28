Preview: The 64th All Japan Kendo Championships

Thursday November 3, 2016

Once again the “Bunka no Hi” (Culture Day) national holiday is nearly upon us. For most people in Japan, that is probably a well-needed day off work, but for kendo aficionados, both inside and outside of Japan, November 3 is the day of the All Japan Kendo Championships. As usual, the Kendo World team will be there in force to report on the championships. We will be updating Facebook and the homepage as the tournament progresses and will have videos up on our YouTube channel a few days after the champs.

A notable absence this year is former three-time champion Uchimura Ryōichi. Tokyo takes four of the 64 slots available for the AJKC, so the winner, runner-up, and two third-place finishers of the qualifying tournament head to the Nippon Budokan. Uchimura lost in the best-8 round and finished in fifth place. Uchimura first qualified for the AJKC in 2005 and was runner-up, losing in the final to Harada Satoru. In his second outing the following year, Uchimura went one better and took the first of his three titles. In 2007 he finished in the best-8, and did not take part in 2008. Then from 2009–2013, he went on a spectacular run: winner, runner-up, third, runner-up, winner. This meant that in his eight entries up to that point, only once did he finish out of the medal places. Quite a spectacular record. In 2014 he went out in the third round after a loss to Takeshita Yōhei (Oita), and then in 2015 he fared even worse losing in the second round to Kitaura Yūsuke (Nagasaki). This was quite surprising considering that he was still winning other major tournaments: the police individual title in 2013 and 2014; and the WKC team event in 2015. He is now 36 years of age, so he is undoubtedly getting towards the end of his career, but this is the same age that Miyazaki Masahiro got the last of his six titles. Miyazaki then qualified for the two following AJKCs, where he finished third, and then lost in the second round. It is still possible that we could see Uchimura again in the AJKC. We hope that we have not seen the last of him as he has pretty much been ever-present since we have been covering the event.

Another kenshi who has been in the AJKC for as long as we have been covering the event is Saitama’s Yoneya Yūichi. Last year was his twelfth entry but he will not be representing Saitama this year

Another notable absence is Takenouchi Yūya. He set the kendo world alight when, as a third-year university student at the University of Tsukuba, he won the AJKC on his debut becoming the youngest ever champion. He qualified as the Fukuoka representative again the following year, but was knocked out in the third round by the eventual runner-up, Katsumi Yōsuke. After graduating from university, Takenouchi joined Keishicho (Tokyo Police) in April 2016. It is undoubtedly difficult to qualify for the AJKC, more so in Tokyo than Fukuoka, and he probably found qualifying a step up from his previous two entries. Takenouchi lost in the fifth round of the Tokyo qualifying tournament to Orita Shōhei, like him, a police officer. In fact, 15 of the final 16 trying to qualify in Tokyo were police officers.

In recent years, it has been more common to see students in the AJKC, starting in 2008 with Hatakenaka Kōsuke, a fourth-year Kokushikan University student representing Wakayama prefecture. Hatakenaka won the Tokyo qualifying tournament this year. Since then, there has also been Andō Shō (Kokushikan University but now Hokkaido police), of course Takenouchi, Osonoi Naoki (third in this year’s Tokyo qualifier but made his debut as a fourth-year Tsukuba student), Umegatani Kakeru (a second-year Chuo University student representing Fukuoka who finished third in 2015) and Sanada Hiroyuki (a Kanoya University second-year student who qualified via Tottori prefecture).

On November 3, the trend of students qualifying continues with two set to compete at the Nippon Budokan. The aforementioned Sanada qualified again, this time as a 4-dan, and also a third-year Kokushikan University student, Miyamoto Keita, a 4-dan representing Ibaraki prefecture. Sanada made it to the second round last year, but he is a competitor with real pedigree. He has already won and finished as runner-up in the Student Team Championships and won the Inter-High Team event. Miyamoto has competed in both the team and individual student championships, but coming from Kokushikan he should be one to watch out for.

Back again from Fukuoka is Kunitomo Rentarō, a debutant in the 2014 championships that lost in the final to Takenouchi.

2015 champion Nishimura Hidehisa qualified again and it will be interesting to see if his opponents can deal with his shinai hooking technique from tsubazeriai that he used to great effect last year, and whether they can work out whether he will attack from omote or ura. His preferred technique is kote, but he certainly unleashed two spectacular men to win the final last year.

Please make sure to keep checking the Kendo World homepage and Facebook throughout the day as we will be updating them with the results as they happen. Profiles of all the competitors and the tournament ladder follow.

The following text is a translation of an article written by H8-dan Masago Takeshi-sensei that appeared on the AJKF homepage. In it Masago-sensei gives his thoughts on what competitors and matches to look out for on November 3.

Block 1

In the first block, Tsuchitani Yūki, Adachi Ryūji, Takami Masaru, Jishiro Mitsuhiro, and Kitaura Yūsuke are the strongest competitors.

Tsuchitani is able to make good men strikes from tōma, and by doing that, if he can make his opponent raise his hands and then quickly change to attack kote, he will advance to the later rounds. However, he fights Kamiuto in the first round who is fond fighting in a free-for-all style.

Adachi is an experienced kenshi and his strong point is moving forward and going for debana techniques or kaeshi-waza. Last year, from the first round until the best-8, he would seme his opponent slowly and gradually, and then up the tempo and make very quick strikes. However, in the first round he faces the veteran Uchida Katsuyuki. Both are PL Gakuen graduates and are aged 29 and 36 respectively.

Jishiro has a strong, unique style. Without breaking his posture, he breaks from the centreline and attacks tsuki or goes from kote to men.

Last year Kitaura defeated former three-time champion Uchimura Ryōichi in the second round and progressed to the best-8 stage. His movements look the same when he attacks either men or kote, and he seems to sense what his opponent will do, making him a formidable competitor. This year, Uchimura had a rough time in the Tokyo qualifying tournament and lost, so it will be the first AJKC for several years without him representing Tokyo.

Block 2

The second block features Masuda Ryō, Nishimura Hidehisa, Kunitomo Rentarō, Satō Hirotaka, and Shōdai Masahiro, who are all full of promise.

Masuda’s defence has been becoming more stable recently. He is also able to make his opponent raise his hands in order to create an opening.

Last year’s champion, Nishimura, is in this group and he is an outstanding competitor. His men that doesn’t look like it will be a men; his kote attack that comes from below; his ability to freely attack from above or below, omote or ura; coupled with his ability to launch amazing hiki-waza techniques from tsubazeriai, give him a good chance of winning. He has the skills necessary to be champion again this year.

Kunitomo, who was runner-up on his debut in 2014, always has strong seme and does not move backwards. When this is combined with how he unleashes his waza, he is certainly able to defeat any competitor.

Satō is a rookie police officer who comes from kendo powerhouse, the University of Tsukuba. He is strong competitor whose preferred techniques are kaeshi-waza, which he is able to do through the way he gently manipulates his shinai.

Also in this group is Shōdai, who if he does his best could certainly finish the day as the 64th All Japan Champion. It remains to be seen whether he can recreate the same form that he showed in the World Kendo Championships last year. His wife Sayuri just won her second All Japan Women’s Kendo Championships title this year. If he wins the men’s event, they could be husband and wife champions. However, in the first round Shōdai faces Fukushima’s Harada Kenji who is appearing in his eleventh AJKC. Also in this group is Nishimura Takeshi from Hyogo, a very strong competitor.

Block 3

In block 3, on the other side of the tournament ladder, are Higashinaga Yukihirō, Kasahara Shū, Sanada Hiroyuki, Andō Shō, and Ejima Kazuharu.

R7-dan Higashinaga is in his tenth AJKC and is a hugely experienced kenshi. He is able to keep calm under pressure and this is reflected in the movement of his shinai. He has a real chance of progressing to the later stages.

Kasahara is naturally powerful, but it seems like he has been getting more so recently. He is especially good at going from renzoku-waza to debana-gote and ai-kote to men.

Sanada’s defence is very good, but he is also able to get all over his opponent making it seem like they are caught in the eye of a typhoon.

Andō is another favourite for the championship, but he has difficulty when facing people who do irregular techniques, and jōdan.

Ejima is a shrewd kenshi and can always fight at his pace, no matter who his opponent is. He also has many strong techniques and so has a good chance of progressing to the later stages.

Block 4

In the fourth and final block, Kawaki Kazuya fights Suzuki Katsunori, and this should be a bout worth seeing as they are completely different types. Kawaki is a 39-year-old R7-dan and is known for taking risks which usually pay off. On the other hand, Suzuki is big and looks calm, but he will not let any chances go to waste. If his opponent stops moving, he immediately goes for morote-tsuki. If he does not score ippon with that he moves straight onto the next waza, and the next, which often leads to him scoring a yūkō-datotsu.

Also in this block is Ōishi Hiroshi, a 5-dan from Tokushima, who this year won the All Japan Teacher’s Championships individual event. He is well known for having an orthodox style of kendo.

Katsumi Yōsuke, Kotani Akinori, and Hatakenaka Kōsuke, who are all fond of getting stuck into a free-for-all fight, are in the lower half of this block. These three kenshi have all placed either second or third in previous AJKCs.

Katsumi’s men is very strong, but he is also especially good at going for men but then changing trajectory to strike kote.

With Kotani, when it looks like he is attacking kote, he actually attacks men, and vice versa. This is a strategy that he employs often.

Hatakenaka likes to strike kote by making his opponent raise their hands by pressuring as if attempting tsuki. He pulls his opponent into his maai and strikes debana-gote.

These three kenshi meet Takeda Naohiro, Tomimatsu Motokuni, and Kiriishi Tai in the first round, and they are all strong opponents.

Original text in Japanese here.

Competitor Profiles

Number/Name/Prefecture/Age/Grade/Occupation/Appearance/Special Technique/Kamae

Block 1

01. Tsuchitani Yūki, Osaka, 24, 4-dan, Police Officer, Debut, Men, Chudan

Police Team Comp.: Winner

Police Ind. Comp.: Winner

02. Kamiuto Tesshū, Kagoshima, 30, 5-dan, Police Officer, 3rd App., Kote, Chudan

Police Team Comp.: 3rd Div. 3rd Place

03. Adachi Ryūji, Saitama, 25, 5-dan, Police Officer, Debut, Men, Chudan

04. Naitō Hiroshi, Fujui, 27, 4-dan, Police Officer, Debut, Kote, Chudan

Todofuken: Winner

05. Takami Masaru, Kanagawa, 29, 5-dan, Police Officer, Debut, 2nd App., Men, Chudan

06. Uchida Katsuyuki, Shizuoka, 36, 6-dan, Teacher, 6th App., Men, Chudan

Todofuken: 2nd Place

Teacher’s Ind. Comp.: Winner, 2nd Place, 3rd Place (x2)

National Sports Meet: Winner

07. Furuhata Kengo, Aomori, 33, 5-dan, Prison Officer, 4th App., Men, Chudan

Correctional Officer Team Comp.: 3rd Place

Correctional Officer Ind. Comp.: 2nd Place

08. Yamada Yūki, Nara, 24, 4-dan, Company Worker, 3rd App., Men, Chudan

09. Hioki Yasunori, Aichi, 32, R6-dan, Police Officer, Debut, Men, Chudan

10. Ebihara Hidenori, Ibaraki, 34, R6-dan, Police Officer, 6th App., Men, Chudan

Police Team Comp.: 2nd Div. 2nd Place, 3rd Div. 2nd Place

11. Jishiro Mitsuhiro, Hokkaido, 29, 5-dan, Police Officer, 2nd App., Men, Chudan

Police Team Comp.: 1st Div. 3rd Place

12. Sakaguchi Hiroshi, Kyoto, 29, 5-dan, Police Officer, Debut, Kote, Chudan

Police Team Comp.: 1st Div. 3rd Place

Student Team Comp.: 3rd Place

13. Kuwahara Ryūji, Ehime, 26, 5-dan, Police Officer, Debut, Men, Chudan

14. Kitaura Yūsuke, Nagasaki, 29, 5-dan, Police Officer, 2nd App., Men, Chudan

Police Team Comp.: 1st Div. 3rd Place, 2nd Div. Winner, 3rd Div. Winner

15. Koshikawa Kazutaka, Tokyo, 34, R6-dan, Police Officer, 2nd App., Men/Kote, Chudan

Police Team Comp.: 1st Div. Winner (x3)

16. Hashimoto Hiromi, Yamaguchi, 32, 6-dan, Police Officer, 2nd App., Men, Chudan

Block 2

17. Kuriyama Shinpei, Oita, 27, 4-dan, Prison Officer, Debut, Men, Chudan

Inter-high Team: Winner

National Sports Meet: 2nd Place

18. Shimada Takafumi, Saitama, 33, R6-dan, Police Officer, 4th App., Men, Chudan

19. Masuda Ryō, Osaka, 30, 5-dan, Police Officer, 2nd App., Kote, Chudan

WKC Team: Winner

Police Team Comp.: Winner (x3)

Police Ind. Comp: 3rd Place

20. Kinoshita Tomonari, Kagawa, 33, R6-dan, Police Officer, 4th App., Men, Chudan

Police Team Comp.: 1st Div. 3rd Place

National Sports Meet: 3rd Place

21. Iwasaki Ryūichirō, Iwate, 28, 5-dan, Teacher, 2nd App., Men, Chudan

22. Nishimura Hidehisa, Kumamoto, 27, 5-dan, Police Officer, 3rd App., Kote, Chudan

AJKC: Winner, 3rd Place

WKC Ind.: 3rd Place

Todofuken: Winner

Student Ind.: Winner

23. Naya Homare, Gunma, 23, 4-dan, Teacher, Debut, Men, Chudan

24. Oike Tomoyuki, Okayama, 34, 6-dan, Prison Officer, 4th App., Men/Renzoku-waza, Chudan

Correctional Officer Ind. Comp.: Winner, 2nd Place

25. Kunitomo Rentarō, Fukuoka, 26, 5-dan, Police Officer, 2nd App., Men, Chudan

AJKC: 2nd Place

Police Team Comp.: 2nd Div. Winner

Student Team Comp.: Winner

26. Yamamoto Takahiro, Hiroshima, 31, 6-dan, Police Officer, 2nd App., Men, Chudan

Police Team Comp.: 2nd Div. Winner

27. Araki Keisuke, Toyama, 25, 4-dan, Police Officer, Debut, Men, Chudan

28. Satō Hirotaka, Chiba, 23, 4-dan, Police Officer, 2nd App., Men, Chudan

Student Team Comp.: Winner (x2)

Inter-high Team: Winner

National Sports Meet: Winner

29. Shōdai Masahiro, Tokyo, 32, R6-dan, Police Officer, 4th App., Men/Kote, Chudan

AJKC: 3rd Place

WKC Team: Winner

National Sports Meet: 2nd Place

Police Team Comp.: Winner (x2)

Todofuken: Winner

30. Harada Kenji, Fukushima, 35, 6-dan,Police Officer, 11th App., Kote, Chudan

31. Nishimura Takeshi, Hyogo, 34, R6-dan, Police Officer, 4th App., Men, Chudan

Police Team Comp.: 1st Div. 2nd Place

National Sports Meet: Winner

32. Noda Satoshi, Gifu, 29, 5-dan, Police Officer, 2nd App., Men, Jodan

Police Ind. Comp.: 2nd Place

National Sports Meet: Winner

Block 3

33. Kenjō Naoki, Fukuoka, 24, 4-dan, Police Officer, Debut, Men, Chudan

Student Team Comp.: 3rd Place

34. Higashinaga Yukihiro, Saitama, 39, R7-dan, Police Officer, 10th App., Men, Chudan

AJKC: 2nd Place

Todofuken: 2nd Place

Police Team Comp.: 1st Div. 3rd Place

Police Ind. Comp.: 3rd Place (x2)

35. Mizobe Toshikazu, Nagano, 32, 6-dan, Police Officer, 3rd App., Men, Chudan

Police Team Comp.: 3rd Div. 3rd Place

36. Kasahara Shu, Wakayama, 28, 5-dan, Police Officer, 2nd App.,

Todofuken: Winner

National Sports Meet: Winner

37. Nishiyama Hirokazu, Koichi, 33, R6-dan, Police Officer, 4th App.

38. Kanda Tomohiro, Aichi, 26, 4-dan, Teacher, Debut, Men, Chudan

Teacher’s Team Comp.: 3rd Place

Student Team Comp.: Winner

39. Miyamoto Keita, Ibaraki, 21, 4-dan, Student (3rd Year), Debut, Men/Debana-kote, Chudan

40. Kusanagi Daishin, Akita, 28, 5-dan, Police Officer, 4th App., Men, Chudan

41. Sanada Hiroyuki, Tottori, 21, 4-dan, Student (3rd Year), 2nd App., Kote, Chudan

Student Team Comp.: Winner, 2nd Place

Inter-high: Winner

High School Invitational: Winner, 2nd Place

42. Sasai Kōta, Ishikawa, 31, 6-dan, Police Officer, 2nd App., Kote, Chudan

Police Team Comp.: 2nd Div. 2nd Place; 3rd Div. 2nd Place

43. Osonoi Naoki, Tokyo, 28, 5-dan, Police Officer, 2nd App., Men, Chudan

National Sports Meet: 2nd Place

44. Andō Shō, Hokkaido, 26, 5-dan, Police Officer, 5th App., Men, Chudan

AJKC: 3rd Place

WKC Team: Winner

Todofuken: 3rd Place

Student Team Comp.: Winner

Student Ind.: Winner

National Sports Meet: 3rd Place

45. Uechi Yasuichirō, Okinawa, 32, 6-dan, Police Officer, 2nd App.

46. Shimazu Takayuki, Chiba, 28, 5-dan, Police Officer, 2nd App., Men, Chudan

Police Team Comp.: 1st Div. 3rd Place

National Sports Meet: 2nd Place

47. Kojima Takeshi, Mie, 26, 5-dan, Police Officer, Debut, Men, Chudan

Student Team Comp.: 2nd Place

48. Ejima Kazuharu, Osaka, 28, 5-dan, Police Officer, Debut, Kote, Chudan

Police Team Comp.: Winner (x2)

Block 4

49. Yoshitomi Makoto, Shizuoka, 24, 4-dan, Police Officer, Debut, Men, Chudan

Student Team Comp.: 3rd Place

50. Kagami Manabu, Yamanashi, 25, 5-dan, Police Officer, Debut, Kote/Hiki-men, Chudan

Police Team Comp.: 3rd Div. Winner

51. Kawaki Kazuya, Yamagata, 39, R7-dan, Police Officer, 7th App., Men, Chudan

52. Suzuki Katsunori, Miyazaki, 29, 5-dan, Police Officer, Debut, Men, Chudan

Police Team Comp.: 2nd Div. Winner

Student Team Comp.: 3rd Place

53. Kashihara Keisuke, Shiga, 24, 4-dan, Company Worker, Debut, Men, Chudan

Student Team Comp.: 3rd Place

Inter-high Team: 3rd Place (x2)

54. Suzuki Shintarō, Tochigi, 33, R6-dan, Teacher, 2nd App., Men, Chudan

Teacher’s Team Comp.: 2nd Place

Inter-high Team: 2nd Place

High School Invitational Team: 3rd Place

55. Ōishi Hiroshi, Tokushima, 30, 5-dan, Teacher, Debut, Men, Chudan

Teacher’s Team Comp.: 3rd Place

Teacher’s Ind. Comp.: Winner

Student Team Comp.: 2nd Place

Student Ind. Comp.: 2nd Place

National Sports Meet: Winner

56. Nishino Tetsuya, Niigata, 26, 4-dan, Police Officer, Debut, Men, Chudan

57. Katsumi Yōsuke, Kanagawa, 30, 5-dan, Police Officer, 3rd App., Men/Kote, Chudan

WKC Team: Winner (x2)

Police Team Comp.: 1st Div. Winner

58. Takeda Naohiro, Miyagi, 25, 5-dan, Teacher, 2nd App., Men, Chudan

Teacher’s Ind. Comp.: 3rd Place

Student Team Comp.: Winner

59. Hanada Takafumi, Shimane, 25, 5-dan, Police Officer, Debut, Men, Chudan

60. Hara Hayato, Saga, 29, 5-dan, Police Officer, Debut, Men, Chudan

Police Team Comp.: 2nd Place

61. Kotani Akinori, Chiba, 32, 6-dan, Police Officer, 7th App., Men, Chudan

AJKC: 2nd Place

Police Team Comp.: 1st Div. 3rd Place

Police Ind. Comp.: 2nd Place, 3rd Place

National Sports Meet: Winner, 2nd Place

62. Tomimatsu Motokuni, Fukuoka, 29, 5-dan, Police Officer, Debut, Men, Chudan

Police Team Comp: 2nd Div. Winner (x2)

63. Kiriishi Tai, Hyogo, 26, 4-dan, Police Officer, Debut, Men, Chudan

Police Team Comp.: 1st Div. 2nd Place

64. Hatakenaka Kōsuke, Tokyo, 29, R6-dan, police Officer, 4th App., Men/Kote/Tsuki, Chudan

AJKC: 3rd Place (x2)

Police Team Comp.: Winner

Police Ind. Comp.: Winner