The 15th All Japan Invitational 8-dan Kendo Championships

Nakamura Sports Center, Nagoya

Sunday April 16, 2017

The fifteenth edition of the All Japan Invitational 8-dan Kendo Championships is about a week away. As usual, the Kendo World team will be there live reporting on the competition that will see 32 of Japan’s top 8-dan sensei battling it out to be crowned champion.

This tournament was originally known as the Meiji-Mura Kendo Competition, which ran from 1977 to 2002. It was held in the Meiji-Mura (Meiji Village) Museum in Inuyama City near Nagoya. This is an open-air museum that was established in 1965 to preserve Japanese architecture from the Meiji period (1868-1912). The venue was the Museido, a dojo that was built in 1917 at the Fourth National High School in Kanazawa. In 2003, the competition was reformatted and became the All Japan Invitational 8-dan Competition.

Of the over 500 8-dan holders in Japan, about 100 have held the grade for over five years and are under 65. From those 100, a selection committee chooses 32 competitors who have great technique and spirit.

Last year’s champion was Kanagawa’s Miyazaki Masahiro, the six-time AJKC winner who will be making his third appearance. He is one of only two former AJKC champions in this competition, the other being two-time champion, Ishida Toshiya. Ishida has also previously won the 8-dan championships, and the other former champions are Higashi Yoshimi, Tani Katsuhiko, Inadomi Masahiro, Furukawa Kazuo, and Funatsu Shinji, who has won it twice.

Profiles of all the competitors and the tournament ladder can be found below.

Be sure to keep checking our Facebook page for updates as the tournament progresses. We’ll also have some video up on our YouTube channel soon after the competition. To whet your appetite, here are a few videos from last year’s championships.

15th All Japan Invitational 8-dan Kendo Championships

Competitor Profiles

No. / Name / Age / Shogo / Prefecture / Job / Appearance

01. Matsumoto Masashi, 54, Kyoshi, Kagawa, Police Officer, 3rd App.

8-dan Champs: 2nd

WKC Team: Winner (x2)

National Sports Meet: 3rd (x2)

Police Ind. Champs: 3rd (x2)

7-dan Champs: 3rd (x4)

02. Taguchi Noboru, 61, Kyoshi, Akita, Police Officer, 1st App.

03. Kanzaki Hiroshi, 56, Kyoshi, Osaka, Teacher, 6th App.

Todofuken: Winner, 2nd, 3rd

Teacher’s Ind. Champs: Winner, 2nd, 3rd

04. Tsukamoto Hiroyuki, 63, Hanshi, Tokyo, Nihon Uni. Shihan, 2nd App.

Police Team Champs: Winner

Police Ind. Champs: Winner

05. Kasatani Koichi, 56, Kyoshi, Oita, Teacher, 4th App.

Todofuken: Winner, 3rd (x3)

National Sports Meet: 2nd, 3rd

Police Team Champs: 3rd (x3)

06. Takaki Hironobu, 62, Kyoshi, Shimane, Police Officer, 5th App.

Teacher’s Team Champs: Winner, 2nd

Teacher’s Ind. Champs: Winner, 3rd

07. Higashi Yoshimi, 60, Kyoshi, Aichi, Police Officer, 9th App.

8-dan Champs: Winner, 2nd, 3rd

Todofuken: 2nd

Police Team Champs: 2nd

7-dan Champs: 3rd (x2)

08. Tani Katsuhiko, 59, Kyoshi, Gunma, Teacher, 7th App.

8-dan Champs: Winner, 2nd

Teacher’s Team Champs: Winner, 3rd (x2)

Combat Games Ind.: 2nd

09. Sakata Hideharu, 55, Kyoshi, Yamanashi, Teacher, 2nd App.

WKC Ind.: 2nd, 3rd

National Sports Meet: Winner

Teacher’s Team Champs: Winner

Teacher’s Ind. Champs: Winner

10. Inadomi Masahiro, 56, Kyoshi, Saga, Police Officer, 5th App.

8-dan Champs: Winner, 3rd

Todofuken: 2nd

11. Koyama Masahiro, 55, Kyoshi, Shizuoka, Bogu Manufacturer, 4th App.

8-dan Champs: 3rd

Todofuken: 2nd, 3rd (x2)

National Sports Meet: Winner, 3rd

12. Kurita Waichiro, 60, Kyoshi, Tokyo, Association Staff Member, 3rd App.

AJKC: 3rd

National Sports Meet: Winner, 2nd (x2)

Police Team Champs: Winner (x5)

13. Hasegawa Koichi, 62, Kyoshi, Fukushima, Teacher, 4th App.

Teacher’s Ind. Champs: 2nd

14. Okido Isao, 61, Kyoshi, Ehime, Company Director, 7th App.

8-dan Champs: 3rd

WKC Ind.: Winner

Todofuken: 3rd (x3)

Student Ind. Champs: Winner

15. Sato Keio, 64, Kyoshi, Hyogo, Kobe City Worker, 12th App.

8-dan Champs: 2nd

National Sports Meet: 2nd

Police Team Champs: Winner

Police Ind. Champs: 3rd

16. Shimizu Shinji, 59, Kyoshi, Kumamoto, Police Officer, 5th App.

8-dan Champs: 3rd

WKC Ind.: 3rd

Todofuken: Winner

National Sports Meet: 2nd, 3rd (x2)

Police Team Champs: Winner

17. Koda Kunihide, 59, Kyoshi, Ibaraki, Teacher, 6th App.

AJKC: 3rd

WKC Ind.: Winner

Todofuken: 3rd

Teacher’s Ind. Champs: Winner

18. Yamazaki Masaru, 59, Kyoshi, Aichi, Police Officer, 4th App.

Todofuken: 2nd

National Sports Meet: Winner (x2), 2nd

Police Team Champs: 2nd

Police Ind. Champs: 2nd

19. Yamanaka Yosuke, 56, Kyoshi, Tottori, Teacher, 6th App.

8-dan Champs: 3rd

AJKC: 3rd

National Sports Meet: 2nd

Teacher’s Team Champs: Winner

Teacher’s Ind. Champs: Winner (x2)

20. Miyazaki Masahiro, 54, Kyoshi, Kanagawa, Police Officer, 3rd App.

8-dan Champs: Winner, 3rd

AJKC: Winner (x6)

WKC Team: Winner (x4)

WKC Ind.: Winner

Police Team Champs: Winner (x2)

Police Ind. Champs: Winner (x6)

21. Kiyota Takahiro, 57, Kyoshi, Fukuoka, Police Officer, 3rd App.

Todofuken: Winner, 2nd (x2), 3rd

22. Furukawa Kazuo, 62, Hanshi, Hokkaido, Teacher, 12th App.

8-dan Champs: Winner, 2nd, 3rd

WKC Ind.: 2nd

Todofuken: Winner (x2), 2nd, 3rd (x2)

National Sports Meet: 2nd, 3rd (x2)

Teacher’s Team Champs: Winner, 2nd, 3rd (x2)

Teacher’s Ind. Champs: Winner, 3rd

Combat Games: Winner (x2)

23. Shigematsu Takashi, 64, Kyoshi, Shiga, Company Worker, 12th App.

8-dan Champs: 3rd

Todofuken: 2nd, 3rd

National Sports Meet: Winner

Corporate Team: Winner (x3)

24. Funatsu Shinji, 61, Kyoshi, Osaka, Hanazono Uni. Shihan/Koshien Gakuin Shihan, 11th App.

8-dan Champs: Winner (x2), 3rd

WKC Team: Winner

Todofuken: Winner, 2nd (x3)

Police Team Champs: Winner (x2)

Police Ind. Champs: 3rd

25. Shimojima Kiyokazu, 62, Kyoshi, Gifu, Police Officer, 7th App.

AJKC: 3rd

National Sports Meet: Winner

26. Hirano Seiji, 53, Kyoshi, Tokushima, Police Officer, 2nd App.

WKC Ind.: 3rd

Todofuken: 3rd

27. Ishida Toshiya, 55, Kyoshi, Tokyo, Police Officer, 5th App.

8-dan Champs: Winner, 2nd

AJKC: Winner (x2), 3rd

WKC Team: Winner (x4)

WKC Ind.: 3rd

Todofuken: Winner

National Sports Meet: Winner

Police Team Champs: Winner (x3)

Police Ind. Champs: Winner

7-dan Champs: Winner (x2), 2nd (x2), 3rd (x5)

28. Matsuda Isato, 59, Kyoshi, Nara, Public Official, 8th App.

8-dan Champs: 3rd

AJKC: 3rd

Todofuken: 3rd

National Sports Meet: 2nd, 3rd

Teacher’s Ind. Champs: 2nd

29. Osawa Norio, 57, Kyoshi, Saitama, Police Officer, 5th App.

8-dan Champs: 3rd

AJKC: 2nd, 3rd (x2)

National Sports Meet: Winner

Police Ind. Champs: 3rd

7-dan Champs: 3rd

30. Kamei Toru, 62, Hanshi, Kumamoto, Company Worker, 13th App.

8-dan Champs: 2nd, 3rd

AJKC: 2nd

National Sports Meet: Winner, 3rd (x3)

Police Team Champs: Winner

31. Okochi Tetsuhiko, 56, Kyoshi, Aichi, Police Officer, 3rd App.

32. Fujimoto Iwao, 65, Kyoshi, Kyoto, Teacher, 4th App.

Todofuken: 2nd

National Sports Meet: 2nd, 3rd

Police Ind. Champs: 3rd