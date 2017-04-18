The 15th All Japan Invitational 8-dan Kendo Championships
Nakamura Sports Center, Nagoya
Sunday April 16, 2017
The 15th All Japan Invitational 8-dan Kendo Championships was held at Nakamura Sports Center in Nagoya on Sunday April 16, 2017. As usual, the Kendo World team was there to cover the event.
32 of Japan’s top 8-dan sensei were selected to take part (profiles below), and for the second year running, Kanagawa’s K8-dan Miyazaki Masahiro was victorious, defeating K8-dan Tani Katsuhiko, a high school principal from Gunma, in the final with a men strike in encho. In the current format of the 8-dan championships, Miyazaki-sensei became the second competitor to win two championships – the first being K8-dan Funatsu Shinji (Osaka) who won the 5th and 8th editions – but he is the first to win two consecutively. At only 54, Miyazaki-sensei is the joint second-youngest competitor with K8-dan Matsumoto Masashi (54, Kagawa); only K8-dan Hirano Seiji (53, Tokushima) is younger. It is likely that Miyazaki will go on to dominate this championships for some time to come.
There were some fantastic matches and notable performances throughout the championships, but one of the standouts was definitely H8-dan Furukawa Kazuo and his amazing tsuki technique.
We will be uploading some videos in the coming days, so please keep checking back.
Results
Winner: K8-dan Miyazaki Masahiro (Kanagawa)
2nd: K8-dan Tani Katsuhiko (Gunma)
3rd: K8-dan Kurita Waichiro (Tokyo); K8-dan Ishida Toshiya (Tokyo)
15th All Japan Invitational 8-dan Kendo Championships
Competitor Profiles
No. / Name / Age / Shogo / Prefecture / Job / Appearance
01. Matsumoto Masashi, 54, Kyoshi, Kagawa, Police Officer, 3rd App.
8-dan Champs: 2nd
WKC Team: Winner (x2)
National Sports Meet: 3rd (x2)
Police Ind. Champs: 3rd (x2)
7-dan Champs: 3rd (x4)
02. Taguchi Noboru, 61, Kyoshi, Akita, Police Officer, 1st App.
03. Kanzaki Hiroshi, 56, Kyoshi, Osaka, Teacher, 6th App.
Todofuken: Winner, 2nd, 3rd
Teacher’s Ind. Champs: Winner, 2nd, 3rd
04. Tsukamoto Hiroyuki, 63, Hanshi, Tokyo, Nihon Uni. Shihan, 2nd App.
Police Team Champs: Winner
Police Ind. Champs: Winner
05. Kasatani Koichi, 56, Kyoshi, Oita, Teacher, 4th App.
Todofuken: Winner, 3rd (x3)
National Sports Meet: 2nd, 3rd
Police Team Champs: 3rd (x3)
06. Takaki Hironobu, 62, Kyoshi, Shimane, Police Officer, 5th App.
Teacher’s Team Champs: Winner, 2nd
Teacher’s Ind. Champs: Winner, 3rd
07. Higashi Yoshimi, 60, Kyoshi, Aichi, Police Officer, 9th App.
8-dan Champs: Winner, 2nd, 3rd
Todofuken: 2nd
Police Team Champs: 2nd
7-dan Champs: 3rd (x2)
08. Tani Katsuhiko, 59, Kyoshi, Gunma, Teacher, 7th App.
8-dan Champs: Winner, 2nd
Teacher’s Team Champs: Winner, 3rd (x2)
Combat Games Ind.: 2nd
09. Sakata Hideharu, 55, Kyoshi, Yamanashi, Teacher, 2nd App.
WKC Ind.: 2nd, 3rd
National Sports Meet: Winner
Teacher’s Team Champs: Winner
Teacher’s Ind. Champs: Winner
10. Inadomi Masahiro, 56, Kyoshi, Saga, Police Officer, 5th App.
8-dan Champs: Winner, 3rd
Todofuken: 2nd
11. Koyama Masahiro, 55, Kyoshi, Shizuoka, Bogu Manufacturer, 4th App.
8-dan Champs: 3rd
Todofuken: 2nd, 3rd (x2)
National Sports Meet: Winner, 3rd
12. Kurita Waichiro, 60, Kyoshi, Tokyo, Association Staff Member, 3rd App.
AJKC: 3rd
National Sports Meet: Winner, 2nd (x2)
Police Team Champs: Winner (x5)
13. Hasegawa Koichi, 62, Kyoshi, Fukushima, Teacher, 4th App.
Teacher’s Ind. Champs: 2nd
14. Okido Isao, 61, Kyoshi, Ehime, Company Director, 7th App.
8-dan Champs: 3rd
WKC Ind.: Winner
Todofuken: 3rd (x3)
Student Ind. Champs: Winner
15. Sato Keio, 64, Kyoshi, Hyogo, Kobe City Worker, 12th App.
8-dan Champs: 2nd
National Sports Meet: 2nd
Police Team Champs: Winner
Police Ind. Champs: 3rd
16. Shimizu Shinji, 59, Kyoshi, Kumamoto, Police Officer, 5th App.
8-dan Champs: 3rd
WKC Ind.: 3rd
Todofuken: Winner
National Sports Meet: 2nd, 3rd (x2)
Police Team Champs: Winner
17. Koda Kunihide, 59, Kyoshi, Ibaraki, Teacher, 6th App.
AJKC: 3rd
WKC Ind.: Winner
Todofuken: 3rd
Teacher’s Ind. Champs: Winner
18. Yamazaki Masaru, 59, Kyoshi, Aichi, Police Officer, 4th App.
Todofuken: 2nd
National Sports Meet: Winner (x2), 2nd
Police Team Champs: 2nd
Police Ind. Champs: 2nd
19. Yamanaka Yosuke, 56, Kyoshi, Tottori, Teacher, 6th App.
8-dan Champs: 3rd
AJKC: 3rd
National Sports Meet: 2nd
Teacher’s Team Champs: Winner
Teacher’s Ind. Champs: Winner (x2)
20. Miyazaki Masahiro, 54, Kyoshi, Kanagawa, Police Officer, 3rd App.
8-dan Champs: Winner, 3rd
AJKC: Winner (x6)
WKC Team: Winner (x4)
WKC Ind.: Winner
Police Team Champs: Winner (x2)
Police Ind. Champs: Winner (x6)
21. Kiyota Takahiro, 57, Kyoshi, Fukuoka, Police Officer, 3rd App.
Todofuken: Winner, 2nd (x2), 3rd
22. Furukawa Kazuo, 62, Hanshi, Hokkaido, Teacher, 12th App.
8-dan Champs: Winner, 2nd, 3rd
WKC Ind.: 2nd
Todofuken: Winner (x2), 2nd, 3rd (x2)
National Sports Meet: 2nd, 3rd (x2)
Teacher’s Team Champs: Winner, 2nd, 3rd (x2)
Teacher’s Ind. Champs: Winner, 3rd
Combat Games: Winner (x2)
23. Shigematsu Takashi, 64, Kyoshi, Shiga, Company Worker, 12th App.
8-dan Champs: 3rd
Todofuken: 2nd, 3rd
National Sports Meet: Winner
Corporate Team: Winner (x3)
24. Funatsu Shinji, 61, Kyoshi, Osaka, Hanazono Uni. Shihan/Koshien Gakuin Shihan, 11th App.
8-dan Champs: Winner (x2), 3rd
WKC Team: Winner
Todofuken: Winner, 2nd (x3)
Police Team Champs: Winner (x2)
Police Ind. Champs: 3rd
25. Shimojima Kiyokazu, 62, Kyoshi, Gifu, Police Officer, 7th App.
AJKC: 3rd
National Sports Meet: Winner
26. Hirano Seiji, 53, Kyoshi, Tokushima, Police Officer, 2nd App.
WKC Ind.: 3rd
Todofuken: 3rd
27. Ishida Toshiya, 55, Kyoshi, Tokyo, Police Officer, 5th App.
8-dan Champs: Winner, 2nd
AJKC: Winner (x2), 3rd
WKC Team: Winner (x4)
WKC Ind.: 3rd
Todofuken: Winner
National Sports Meet: Winner
Police Team Champs: Winner (x3)
Police Ind. Champs: Winner
7-dan Champs: Winner (x2), 2nd (x2), 3rd (x5)
28. Matsuda Isato, 59, Kyoshi, Nara, Public Official, 8th App.
8-dan Champs: 3rd
AJKC: 3rd
Todofuken: 3rd
National Sports Meet: 2nd, 3rd
Teacher’s Ind. Champs: 2nd
29. Osawa Norio, 57, Kyoshi, Saitama, Police Officer, 5th App.
8-dan Champs: 3rd
AJKC: 2nd, 3rd (x2)
National Sports Meet: Winner
Police Ind. Champs: 3rd
7-dan Champs: 3rd
30. Kamei Toru, 62, Hanshi, Kumamoto, Company Worker, 13th App.
8-dan Champs: 2nd, 3rd
AJKC: 2nd
National Sports Meet: Winner, 3rd (x3)
Police Team Champs: Winner
31. Okochi Tetsuhiko, 56, Kyoshi, Aichi, Police Officer, 3rd App.
32. Fujimoto Iwao, 65, Kyoshi, Kyoto, Teacher, 4th App.
Todofuken: 2nd
National Sports Meet: 2nd, 3rd
Police Ind. Champs: 3rd