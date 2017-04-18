The 15th All Japan Invitational 8-dan Kendo Championships

Nakamura Sports Center, Nagoya

Sunday April 16, 2017

The 15th All Japan Invitational 8-dan Kendo Championships was held at Nakamura Sports Center in Nagoya on Sunday April 16, 2017. As usual, the Kendo World team was there to cover the event.

32 of Japan’s top 8-dan sensei were selected to take part (profiles below), and for the second year running, Kanagawa’s K8-dan Miyazaki Masahiro was victorious, defeating K8-dan Tani Katsuhiko, a high school principal from Gunma, in the final with a men strike in encho. In the current format of the 8-dan championships, Miyazaki-sensei became the second competitor to win two championships – the first being K8-dan Funatsu Shinji (Osaka) who won the 5th and 8th editions – but he is the first to win two consecutively. At only 54, Miyazaki-sensei is the joint second-youngest competitor with K8-dan Matsumoto Masashi (54, Kagawa); only K8-dan Hirano Seiji (53, Tokushima) is younger. It is likely that Miyazaki will go on to dominate this championships for some time to come.

There were some fantastic matches and notable performances throughout the championships, but one of the standouts was definitely H8-dan Furukawa Kazuo and his amazing tsuki technique.

We will be uploading some videos in the coming days, so please keep checking back.

Results

Winner: K8-dan Miyazaki Masahiro (Kanagawa)

2nd: K8-dan Tani Katsuhiko (Gunma)

3rd: K8-dan Kurita Waichiro (Tokyo); K8-dan Ishida Toshiya (Tokyo)

Competitor Profiles

No. / Name / Age / Shogo / Prefecture / Job / Appearance

01. Matsumoto Masashi, 54, Kyoshi, Kagawa, Police Officer, 3rd App.

8-dan Champs: 2nd

WKC Team: Winner (x2)

National Sports Meet: 3rd (x2)

Police Ind. Champs: 3rd (x2)

7-dan Champs: 3rd (x4)

02. Taguchi Noboru, 61, Kyoshi, Akita, Police Officer, 1st App.

03. Kanzaki Hiroshi, 56, Kyoshi, Osaka, Teacher, 6th App.

Todofuken: Winner, 2nd, 3rd

Teacher’s Ind. Champs: Winner, 2nd, 3rd

04. Tsukamoto Hiroyuki, 63, Hanshi, Tokyo, Nihon Uni. Shihan, 2nd App.

Police Team Champs: Winner

Police Ind. Champs: Winner

05. Kasatani Koichi, 56, Kyoshi, Oita, Teacher, 4th App.

Todofuken: Winner, 3rd (x3)

National Sports Meet: 2nd, 3rd

Police Team Champs: 3rd (x3)

06. Takaki Hironobu, 62, Kyoshi, Shimane, Police Officer, 5th App.

Teacher’s Team Champs: Winner, 2nd

Teacher’s Ind. Champs: Winner, 3rd

07. Higashi Yoshimi, 60, Kyoshi, Aichi, Police Officer, 9th App.

8-dan Champs: Winner, 2nd, 3rd

Todofuken: 2nd

Police Team Champs: 2nd

7-dan Champs: 3rd (x2)

08. Tani Katsuhiko, 59, Kyoshi, Gunma, Teacher, 7th App.

8-dan Champs: Winner, 2nd

Teacher’s Team Champs: Winner, 3rd (x2)

Combat Games Ind.: 2nd

09. Sakata Hideharu, 55, Kyoshi, Yamanashi, Teacher, 2nd App.

WKC Ind.: 2nd, 3rd

National Sports Meet: Winner

Teacher’s Team Champs: Winner

Teacher’s Ind. Champs: Winner

10. Inadomi Masahiro, 56, Kyoshi, Saga, Police Officer, 5th App.

8-dan Champs: Winner, 3rd

Todofuken: 2nd

11. Koyama Masahiro, 55, Kyoshi, Shizuoka, Bogu Manufacturer, 4th App.

8-dan Champs: 3rd

Todofuken: 2nd, 3rd (x2)

National Sports Meet: Winner, 3rd

12. Kurita Waichiro, 60, Kyoshi, Tokyo, Association Staff Member, 3rd App.

AJKC: 3rd

National Sports Meet: Winner, 2nd (x2)

Police Team Champs: Winner (x5)

13. Hasegawa Koichi, 62, Kyoshi, Fukushima, Teacher, 4th App.

Teacher’s Ind. Champs: 2nd

14. Okido Isao, 61, Kyoshi, Ehime, Company Director, 7th App.

8-dan Champs: 3rd

WKC Ind.: Winner

Todofuken: 3rd (x3)

Student Ind. Champs: Winner

15. Sato Keio, 64, Kyoshi, Hyogo, Kobe City Worker, 12th App.

8-dan Champs: 2nd

National Sports Meet: 2nd

Police Team Champs: Winner

Police Ind. Champs: 3rd

16. Shimizu Shinji, 59, Kyoshi, Kumamoto, Police Officer, 5th App.

8-dan Champs: 3rd

WKC Ind.: 3rd

Todofuken: Winner

National Sports Meet: 2nd, 3rd (x2)

Police Team Champs: Winner

17. Koda Kunihide, 59, Kyoshi, Ibaraki, Teacher, 6th App.

AJKC: 3rd

WKC Ind.: Winner

Todofuken: 3rd

Teacher’s Ind. Champs: Winner

18. Yamazaki Masaru, 59, Kyoshi, Aichi, Police Officer, 4th App.

Todofuken: 2nd

National Sports Meet: Winner (x2), 2nd

Police Team Champs: 2nd

Police Ind. Champs: 2nd

19. Yamanaka Yosuke, 56, Kyoshi, Tottori, Teacher, 6th App.

8-dan Champs: 3rd

AJKC: 3rd

National Sports Meet: 2nd

Teacher’s Team Champs: Winner

Teacher’s Ind. Champs: Winner (x2)

20. Miyazaki Masahiro, 54, Kyoshi, Kanagawa, Police Officer, 3rd App.

8-dan Champs: Winner, 3rd

AJKC: Winner (x6)

WKC Team: Winner (x4)

WKC Ind.: Winner

Police Team Champs: Winner (x2)

Police Ind. Champs: Winner (x6)

21. Kiyota Takahiro, 57, Kyoshi, Fukuoka, Police Officer, 3rd App.

Todofuken: Winner, 2nd (x2), 3rd

22. Furukawa Kazuo, 62, Hanshi, Hokkaido, Teacher, 12th App.

8-dan Champs: Winner, 2nd, 3rd

WKC Ind.: 2nd

Todofuken: Winner (x2), 2nd, 3rd (x2)

National Sports Meet: 2nd, 3rd (x2)

Teacher’s Team Champs: Winner, 2nd, 3rd (x2)

Teacher’s Ind. Champs: Winner, 3rd

Combat Games: Winner (x2)

23. Shigematsu Takashi, 64, Kyoshi, Shiga, Company Worker, 12th App.

8-dan Champs: 3rd

Todofuken: 2nd, 3rd

National Sports Meet: Winner

Corporate Team: Winner (x3)

24. Funatsu Shinji, 61, Kyoshi, Osaka, Hanazono Uni. Shihan/Koshien Gakuin Shihan, 11th App.

8-dan Champs: Winner (x2), 3rd

WKC Team: Winner

Todofuken: Winner, 2nd (x3)

Police Team Champs: Winner (x2)

Police Ind. Champs: 3rd

National Sports Meet: 2nd (x3)

Police Team Champs: Winner (x2)

Police Ind. Champs: 3rd

25. Shimojima Kiyokazu, 62, Kyoshi, Gifu, Police Officer, 7th App.

AJKC: 3rd

National Sports Meet: Winner

26. Hirano Seiji, 53, Kyoshi, Tokushima, Police Officer, 2nd App.

WKC Ind.: 3rd

Todofuken: 3rd

27. Ishida Toshiya, 55, Kyoshi, Tokyo, Police Officer, 5th App.

8-dan Champs: Winner, 2nd

AJKC: Winner (x2), 3rd

WKC Team: Winner (x4)

WKC Ind.: 3rd

Todofuken: Winner

National Sports Meet: Winner

Police Team Champs: Winner (x3)

Police Ind. Champs: Winner

7-dan Champs: Winner (x2), 2nd (x2), 3rd (x5)

28. Matsuda Isato, 59, Kyoshi, Nara, Public Official, 8th App.

8-dan Champs: 3rd

AJKC: 3rd

Todofuken: 3rd

National Sports Meet: 2nd, 3rd

Teacher’s Ind. Champs: 2nd

29. Osawa Norio, 57, Kyoshi, Saitama, Police Officer, 5th App.

8-dan Champs: 3rd

AJKC: 2nd, 3rd (x2)

National Sports Meet: Winner

Police Ind. Champs: 3rd

7-dan Champs: 3rd

30. Kamei Toru, 62, Hanshi, Kumamoto, Company Worker, 13th App.

8-dan Champs: 2nd, 3rd

AJKC: 2nd

National Sports Meet: Winner, 3rd (x3)

Police Team Champs: Winner

31. Okochi Tetsuhiko, 56, Kyoshi, Aichi, Police Officer, 3rd App.

32. Fujimoto Iwao, 65, Kyoshi, Kyoto, Teacher, 4th App.

Todofuken: 2nd

National Sports Meet: 2nd, 3rd

Police Ind. Champs: 3rd