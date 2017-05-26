Dear Kendoka,

The Kendo World team is pleased to announce that we will be holding the 6th Kendo World Tokyo Keiko-kai on Saturday July 29, 2017, at Meiji University’s Nakano Campus, the same venue that has been used for the past three events. There will be a keiko session in the morning followed by a party in the university cafeteria in the afternoon. The cost of participation will be around 5,000yen.

This keiko-kai has been scheduled for July 29, the day after the Foreign Kendo Leaders Seminar in Kitamoto finishes, so if you haven’t had enough kendo from July 21-28, why not join us, too?

Like every year, we have invited several 8-dan and 7-dan sensei to act as motodachi. So far, eight 8-dan sensei have confirmed that they will be attending. Last year, the All Japan Jukendo Federation dispatched some sensei to the keiko-kai to conduct a jukendo and tankendo demonstration. They will be attending again this year and will be joining in with the participants for some isshu-jiai.

The keiko session will run from 09:30-12:00. The schedule will be roughly as follows:

09:30-10:00: ji-geiko

10:00-10:10: sensei introductions and greetings

10:10-10:50: 8-dan sensei instruction

10:50-11:00: jukendo embu

11:00-11:50: 8-dan motodachi shido-geiko

11:50-12:00: closing remarks and photo

After keiko we will adjourn to the university cafeteria for food and drinks from 12:30 to 14:30. As always, there will be a raffle where you can win some great kendo-related prizes.

Once the party has finished at 14:30, it’s just a short walk to the beer garden near the university where you can continue to discuss the finer points of kendo with the other participants and sensei over more liquid refreshments. Unfortunately, the British pub that had been the second-second dojo for the past three keiko-kai has closed, so we will find another venue. After that, Shinjuku is just a short train ride away if you want to keep the party and conversation going.

If you would like to take part, please send an email to tokyokeikokai2017@kendo-world.com with your name, nationality, grade, affiliation (i.e. university, company etc.) and a contact number.

Date: Saturday July 29, 2017

Time: 09:30-12:00 (keiko), 12:30-14:30 (party)

Place: Meiji University Nakano Campus (4-21-1 Nakano, Nakano-ku, Tokyo 164-852, near JR Nakano Station)

Price: TBD (around 5,000yen)

Participants: 50

The Kendo World Team would love to see you again, or meet you for the first time! We hope to see you there!