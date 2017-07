By Baptiste Tavernier

Originally published in Kendo World 7.2, 2014.

13本目 — men no zangeki ni taishi nuki dō zangeki

Guidelines:

From chūdan attack and cut men.

⇒ From waki step back diagonally to the right to avoid the men cut, and cut dō.

Notes:

— This kata was studied from middle school, 4th grade.