By Baptiste Tavernier

Originally published in Kendo World 6.3, 2012.

Naginatadō Kihon Dōsa (a.k.a. Butokukai Seitei Kata)

At the beginning of each kata, shidachi (naginata) and uketachi (tachi) should start from chūdan, and then assume the designated kamae. At the end of each kata, both should first assume chūdan again, then go back to the original position assuming migi-kowaki (mugamae in modern naginata) for shidachi and lowering the kensen for uketachi.

Ippon-me – Jodan

(1) SHIDACHI: assume jōdan, from the back foot take two steps forward into the correct maai.

(1) UKETACHI: assume chūdan and from the front foot take three steps forward.

(2) SHIDACHI: step forward with the right foot and strike shōmen.

(2) UKETACHI: take one step back from the left foot and block the shōmen strike.

(3) SHIDACHI: step forward from the left foot and strike sune in the kuruma-gaeshi ue fashion.

(3) UKETACHI: withdraw the right foot and block the sune strike.

(4) SHIDACHI: step forward from the left foot and thrust to the solar plexus.

(4) UKETACHI: take a step back from the left foot.