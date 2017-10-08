Naginatadō Kihon Dōsa — Sanbon-me

By Baptiste Tavernier

Originally published in Kendo World 6.3, 2012.

Naginatadō Kihon Dōsa (a.k.a. Butokukai Seitei Kata)

At the beginning of each kata, shidachi (naginata) and uketachi (tachi) should start from chūdan, and then assume the designated kamae. At the end of each kata, both should first assume chūdan again, then go back to the original position assuming migi-kowaki (mugamae in modern naginata) for shidachi and lowering the kensen for uketachi.

Sanbon-me – Gedan

(1) SHIDACHI: assume gedan, take two steps forward and take the maai.

(1) UKETACHI: assume jōdan and take three steps forward.

(2) SHIDACHI: step forward from the left foot and strike the kote from below.

(2) UKETACHI: withdraw the body and block the ascending kote strike.

(3) SHIDACHI: step forward with the right foot and strike hidari men in the kuruma-gaeshi ue fashion.

(3) UKETACHI: withdraw the left foot and block the hidari men strike.

(4) SHIDACHI: step forward from the left foot and with the shaft strike the migi kote from below.

(4) UKETACHI: withdraw with the right foot and assume jōdan.