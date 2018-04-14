The 16th All Japan Invitational 8-dan Kendo Competition

Nakamura Sports Center, Nagoya

Sunday April 15, 2018

The sixteenth edition of the All Japan Invitational 8-dan Kendo Competition is in a couple of days. As usual, the Kendo World team will be there live reporting on the competition that will see 32 of Japan’s top 8-dan sensei battling it out to be crowned champion.

This tournament was originally known as the Meiji-Mura Kendo Competition, which ran from 1977 to 2002. It was held in the Meiji-Mura (Meiji Village) Museum in Inuyama City near Nagoya. This is an open-air museum that was established in 1965 to preserve Japanese architecture from the Meiji period (1868-1912). The venue was the Museido, a dojo that was built in 1917 at the Fourth National High School in Kanazawa. In 2003, the competition was reformatted and became the All Japan Invitational 8-dan Competition.

Of the over 500 8-dan holders in Japan, about 100 have held the grade for over five years and are under 65. From those 100, a selection committee chooses 32 competitors who have great technique and spirit.

The reigning champion is Kanagawa’s Miyazaki Masahiro. He was the second kenshi to win this tournament for the second time after Osaka’s Funatsu Shinji, but the first to win it two years in a row. The other former 8-dan champions taking part this year are Inadomi Masahiro, Ishida Toshiya, and Nishikawa Kiyonori, who is back after a long absence.

No. / Name / Age / Shogo / Prefecture / Job / Appearance

01. Shinya Makoto, 54, Kyoshi, Osaka, Police Officer, 1st App.

02. Yamanaka Akiyoshi, 56, Kyoshi, Prison Officer, 1st App.

03. Saga Yutaka, 54, Kyoshi, Hokkaido, Teacher, 1st App.

Todofuken: 2nd, 3rd

04. Miyazaki Masahiro, 55, Kyoshi, Kanagawa, Police Officer, 4th App.

8-dan Champs: Winner (x2), 3rd

AJKC: Winner (x6)

WKC Team: Winner (x4)

WKC Ind.: Winner

Police Team Champs: Winner (x2)

Police Ind. Champs: Winner (x6)

05. Saeki Hiromi, 55, Kyoshi, Miyazaki, Teacher, 1st App.

Teacher’s Team Champs: 2nd, 3rd

06. Onda Koji, 57, Kyoshi, Tokyo, Police Officer, 1st App.

07. Hasegawa Koichi, 63, Kyoshi, Fukushima, Teacher, 5th App.

Teacher’s Ind. Champs: 2nd

08. Hirano Seiji, 54, Kyoshi, Tokushima, Police Officer, 3rd App.

WKC Ind.: 3rd

National Sports Meet: 3rd

09. Ishikawa Kaoru, 60, Kyoshi, Kyoto, Police Officer, 1st App.

10. Okido Isao, 62, Hanshi, Ehime, Company Director, 8th App.

8-dan Champs: 3rd

AJKC: 3rd

WKC Ind.: Winner

Todofuken: 3rd (x3)

Student Ind. Champs: Winner

Police Team Champs: 2nd Div Winner

11. Kasatani Koichi, 57, Kyoshi, Oita, Teacher, 5th App.

Todofuken: Winner, 3rd (x3)

National Sports Meet: 2nd, 3rd

Police Team Champs: 3rd (x3)

12. Osawa Norio, 58, Kyoshi, Saitama, Police Officer, 6th App.

8-dan Champs: 3rd

AJKC: 2nd, 3rd (x2)

National Sports Meet: Winner

Police Ind. Champs: 3rd

7-dan Champs: 3rd

13. Koyama Masahiro, 56, Kyoshi, Shizuoka, Bogu Manufacturer, 5th App.

8-dan Champs: 3rd

Todofuken: 2nd, 3rd (x2)

National Sports Meet: Winner, 3rd

14. Sakata Hideharu, 56, Kyoshi, Yamanashi, Teacher, 3rd App.

WKC Ind.: 2nd, 3rd

National Sports Meet: Winner

Teacher’s Team Champs: Winner

Teacher’s Ind. Champs: Winner

15. Nishikawa Kiyonori, 63, Hanshi, Tokyo, Instructor, 6th App.

8-dan Champs: Winner, 3rd

AJKC: Winner (x3), 2nd, 3rd (x3)

WKC Team: Winner (x2)

Police Team Champs: Winner (x8)

Police Ind. Champs: Winner (x3), 3rd (x3)

16. Miyato Nobuyuki, 56, Kyoshi, Wakayama, Police Officer, 1st App.

Todofuken: Winner

17. Takaki Hironobu, 63, Kyoshi, Shimane, Police Officer, 6th App.

Teacher’s Team Champs: Winner, 2nd

Teacher’s Ind. Champs: Winner, 3rd

18. Someya Tsuneharu, 52, Kyoshi, Chiba, Police Officer, 1st App.

19. Yamamoto Masahiko, 59, Kyoshi, Osaka, Police Officer, 2nd App.

WKC Ind.: 3rd

Todofuken: Winner (x4)

Police Team Champs: Winner (x2)

20. Eiga Hideyuki, 53, Kyoshi, Hokkaido, Teacher, 1st App.

AJKC: 2nd, 3rd (x2)

Todofuken: Winner (x2), 2nd, 3rd

Teacher’s Team Champs: Winner, 2nd

Teacher Ind. Champs: 3rd

21. Ishida Toshiya, 56, Kyoshi, Tokyo, Police Officer, 6th App.

8-dan Champs: Winner, 2nd, 3rd

AJKC: Winner (x2), 3rd

WKC Team: Winner (x4)

WKC Ind.: 3rd

Todofuken: Winner

National Sports Meet: Winner

Police Team Champs: Winner (x3)

Police Ind. Champs: Winner

7-dan Champs: Winner (x2), 2nd (x2), 3rd (x5)

22. Ura Kazuto, 60, Kyoshi, Hyogo, Teacher, 1st App.

23. Inadomi Masahiro, 57, Kyoshi, Saga, Police Officer, 6th App.

8-dan Champs: Winner, 3rd

Todofuken: 2nd

24. Okochi Tetsuhiko, 57, Kyoshi, Aichi, Police Officer, 4th App.

25. Kiyono Shinobu, 53, Kyoshi, Yamanashi, Union Officer, 1st App.

26. Shimizu Shinji, 60, Kyoshi, Kumamoto, Police Officer, 6th App.

8-dan Champs: 3rd

WKC Ind.: 3rd

Todofuken: Winner

National Sports Meet: 2nd, 3rd (x2)

Police Team Champs: Winner

27. Shimokawa Yuzo, 58, Kyoshi, Iwate, Police Officer, 1st App.

National Sports Meet: Winner

28. Eto Yoshihisa, 51, Kyoshi, Osaka, Police Officer, 1st App.

29. Kiyota Takahiro, 58, Kyoshi, Fukuoka, Police Officer, 4th App.

Todofuken: Winner, 2nd (x2), 3rd

30. Matsumoto Masashi, 54, Kyoshi, Kagawa, Police Officer, 3rd App.

8-dan Champs: 2nd

WKC Team: Winner (x2)

National Sports Meet: 3rd (x3)

Police Ind. Champs: 3rd (x2)

7-dan Champs: 3rd (x4)

31. Kurita Waichiro, 61, Kyoshi, Tokyo, All Japan Dojo Federation Official, 4th App.

8-dan Champs: 3rd

AJKC: 3rd

National Sports Meet: Winner, 2nd (x2)

Police Team Champs: Winner (x5)

32. Yuzawa Hiroshi, 54, Kyoshi, Akita, Teacher, 1st App.

Teachers Team Champs: 2nd, 3rd

